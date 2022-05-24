How to create a servant in V Rising

V Rising by Stunlock Studios is a game all about dominating the world as a vampire, and this extends to the world's inhabitants as well.

Using the vampiric powers of hypnosis, V Rising players can charm the human inhabitants of Vardoran. After doing so, by returning to a servant coffin, it is possible to convert this charmed human into an undead servant of the player. These servants can serve multiple roles, including protecting the player's castle from invaders, hunting, and infiltrating settlements. However, in order to obtain a servant, players will need to progress through V Rising's main questline to unlock the ability to construct a servant coffin for their castle.

V Rising: How to charm your first servant

Build multiple coffins for an expanded roster of servants (Image via Stunlock Studios)

To create a servant in V Rising, players will need to make progress in the game's questline until they are given a quest called 'Army of Darkness.' Unlocking this quest requires players to have already built a servant coffin, which can be constructed by opening the build menu and placing the coffin in a player's castle. Doing so requires players to have 16 planks, 8 copper ingots, and 1 Greater Blood Essence. Blood essence will be the toughest material to obtain, as newer players will have to create it in the Blood Press by inserting four Unsullied Hearts dropped by higher-level enemies.

How to complete Army of Darkness and secure your first servant

Unlocking Army of Darkness as a quest will provide V Rising players with a new ability called 'Dominating Presence.' This must be used to capture a human enemy and convert them into a servant. To do this, players need to complete the following steps:

Head to an area populated by humans. Human enemies are often found in bandit camps at lower levels, but can also be found in other places such as logging camps. Attack a human target and drop their health to 30% or below. It is also a good idea to have Dominating Presence active during combat so it can be used immediately. Press the R key (default) to fire Dominating Presence at a target. The player will slowly begin to charm their target. Players should keep in mind that while this ability channels, they will be vulnerable to attacks, so ensure risk is at a minimum before channeling the target. After a few brief moments, the target will glow with a purple aura. This means that the target has been charmed. Bring the charmed human back to your castle. Locate your servant coffin and interact with it. Players will now notice they can convert their charmed human into a servant by paying a small sum of blood essence. After selecting to convert the human, a timer will begin to tick down until the conversion is complete. Once enough time has passed, return to the servant coffin and input a name for your new servant before completing the conversion. Players should now have a new servant willing to do their bidding and fight for them, if necessary.

