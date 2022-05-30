How to Unlock Tailor's Flooring in V Rising

V Rising is the latest multiplayer survival game to hit open early access on Steam. With a deep base building mechanic and crafting system, this game has the makings for an experience that players can sink hundreds of hours into. The quest system in V Rising gives them blueprints for the base building as well.

One of these blueprints users can obtain is Tailor's Flooring. Having a variety of different floors at their disposal is surprisingly important in the game, as workstations placed on matching floors grant a boost of -25% crafting time on all recipes crafted on afflicted workstations. This can be crucial when mass-crafting.

While many quests grant their own blueprints, some are blocked behind more complex means. Sadly, Tailor's Flooring is one of these harder-to-get blueprints that can be a pain for more casual gamers to obtain.

So, how can this blueprint be obtained? Is it really that hard to find?

Locating Tailor's Flooring in V Rising

Combat in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Obtain gear that brings the level to at least 37 (Optional)

Head for the Forgotten Cemetary in Farbane Woods

Defeat Nicholaus the Fallen

Construct the "Study" Blueprint

Obtain 70 Scrolls

Cash them in at the Study for a chance at the "Tailor's Flooring" Blueprint

Repeat the previous two steps until the "Tailor's Flooring" is obtained

The first step towards unlocking Tailor's Flooring in V Rising is finding and killing Nicholaus the Fallen, a Level 37 V Blood Carrier Boss. This means that defeating him will grant players a new vampire ability. With this in mind, hunting down Nicholaus is worth the effort for everyone.

To track Nicholaus down, users will need to consult their blood altar. This piece of furniture is used for marking and tracking the various boss fights around the area.

Nicholaus can be found in the Forgotten Cemetery in Farbane Woods. However, they must bring gear to match or exceed level 37 to succeed.

Once gamers find, kill, and feast on Nicholaus, they will be given the blueprint for the Study, a structure they will need to construct in their base. It can be built with 40 planks, 40 paper, eight copper ingots, and eight grave dust.

Once the Study is constructed, the next part of this hunt for Tailor's Flooring can begin.

After building the Study, users will need to interact with it. From there, the next part of the hunt is revealed. The Study is used to unlock various crafting recipes for the cost of 75 scrolls.

There are two ways to farm scrolls in V Rising: they can either make them with a paper press or farm them off human enemies.

Once players accumulate the required scrolls, they can be cashed in at the Study for a random crafting recipe from the workbench's catalog. One of these recipes obtained from the Study by random chance is the object of obsession for many: The Tailor's Flooring.

While it is unfortunate that this crafting recipe is left up to random chance, this is the only way to get the blueprint for the Tailor's Flooring. Thankfully, much like many other survival games, farming the required resources is a breeze.

Scrolls can be made from a paper press in gamers' castle, which functions indefinitely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far