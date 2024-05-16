Blood Merlot in V Rising is a very crucial item that allows you to efficiently manage your overall power. You get passive buffs in this title if you're well-fed; the buffs depend on what type of blood you're consuming. Blood Merlot allows players with to consume any kind of blood type at any given time.

Blood Merlot can be quite tricky to get your hands on. But we've got you covered.

This article will show you how to make Blood Merlot in V Rising.

Here's how you can make Blood Merlot in V Rising

You'll have to defeat the Baron to unlock Blood Merlot (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/GlensGames)

Before you make Blood Merlot in V Rising you'll have to unlock its recipe. You will get the recipe as a reward for beating Baron du Bouchon the Sommelier. The Baron is a level 70 Blood Boss and can be found around Silverlight Hills. However, if you're struggling to defeat the enemies in the area, you will surely struggle to defeat the boss.

So, it's best to level up until you can efficiently deal with the fodder before you take on Baron du Bouchon the Sommelier. Since you're preparing to fight a boss it's best to get Radium Alloy for any upgrades or new weapons. Once the Baron has been defeated, aside from Blood Merlot in V Rising, you will also get Barrel Disguises and a Blood Merlot Amulet as rewards.

Now you are ready to make Blood Merlot in V Rising. To start making Blood Merlot, you need a prisoner. You can do so by placing a Prison Cell in your castle and trapping an enemy inside it. The Dominate Human Vampire Power is excellent for getting prisoners. Once your prisoner is in place, interact with the cell to bring up options.

Sacred Grapes can be found in Brighthaven Vineyards (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/GlensGames)

You will find an option for crafting; you can craft Blood Merlot under this menu. The recipe for Blood Merlot requires 60x Sacred Grapes and a Glass Bottle. Search all the barrels and vines in Brighthaven Vineyard, and you should have enough Sacred Grapes on your hands. You can create an empty Glass Bottle by melting Glass in a Furnace.

The Blood Merlot potion stores the quality and blood type of your prisoner at the 25–50% cost of their health. Misery is also increased by 3–15%, so the Blood Merlot potion is essentially a better version of the Blood Potion. Since Blood Merlot consumes less health meanwhile also causing less misery it can help you conserve food and keep your prisoners alive for longer periods.

This makes it much better than the standard Blood Potions and you should consider replacing it with Blood Merlot. Now you're well-versed in all there is to know about the Blood Merlot potion in V Rising.

