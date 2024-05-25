The Ancestral Forge in V Rising is the crafting station that was introduced as a part of the Gloomrot expansion. What makes it different from the other forges in the game is that it allows you to use the shattered Legendary weapons dropped by V Blood bosses. However, repairing these weapons is a tedious process. You must be around level 60 or have enough persistence to restore them.

If you’re up for the challenge, this guide will teach you how to unlock the Ancestral Forge in V Rising and gain access to those powerful Legendary weapons.

What are the steps to unlock the Ancestral Forge in V Rising?

You need to defeat Raziel the Shepherd to unlock the Ancestral Forge crafting recipe (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube: @Fortizar)

Getting access to the Ancestral Forge is actually quite simple, even though repairing the Legendary weapons is costly and tedious. This means you can pre-plan the items you need and determine which Legendary weapon you want to restore while you go through the steps required to unlock this forge.

To unlock the Ancestral Forge crafting recipe, you need to take down Raziel the Shepherd, a level 57 boss located in Dunley Monastry of the Dunley Farmlands region. To have an easier chance at this fight, you are recommended to reach level 60 or above and prepare some Holy Resistance Potions.

The recipe for Holy Resistance Potions can be obtained by defeating Christina the Sun Priestess. They can then be crafted at an Alchemy Table using the following items:

45 Mourning Lily

One Water Bottle

Two Scourges Stone

After successfully defeating Raziel the Shepherd, you will unlock the crafting recipe for Ancestral Forge in V Rising. To craft the forge, you will require the following items:

8 Radium Alloy

16 Iron Ingots

One Primal Blood Essence

While Radium Alloy and Iron Ingots can be farmed and crafted, obtaining Primal Blood Essence will require you to fight yet another boss. The boss you need to defeat is Jade the Vampire Hunter, whom you can encounter in the Dunley Farmlands.

Once you’ve obtained all the required items, you can finally build the Ancestral Forge.

How to use the Ancestral Forge in V Rising

Ancestral Forge can be used to restore Legendary Weapons from V Blood bosses (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube: @Fortizar)

Now that you’ve crafted the Ancestral Forge in V Rising, you can begin restoring shattered Legendary weapons dropped by high-level V Blood bosses upon defeat. You will need the following items to repair weapons in the forge:

One Primal Blood Essence

Three Onyx Tears

One Shattered Legendary Weapon

Once repaired, your new Legendary Weapon will randomly have any of the following 12 attributes:

Max Health increase Movement Speed increase Damage Reduction Weapon Attack Speed increase Physical Critical Strike Chance Physical Critical Strike Damage Weapon Skill Cooldown Recovery Rate decrease Spell Power increase Spell Life Leech Spell Critical Strike Chance Spell Critical Strike Damage Spell Cooldown Recovery Rate decrease

That is all you need to know about how to unlock the Ancestral Forge in V Rising.

