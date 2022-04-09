How to get White Rider of the Wind in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is certainly a Borderlands title, considering the exhausting number of available gear. This gear ranges from garbage guns to legendary weapons with special effects.

White Rider of the Wind is one of those legendary guns — a legendary SMG, to be specific. Despite its SMG classification, it fires a beam of energy that hits one target and chains to another, dealing poison damage along the way. It can also split the beam, though the damage drastically falls off.

Sadly, the White Rider of the Wind is a world drop. That means any loot source can drop it. With that said, here are two excellent farming methods for players to get their hands on the White Rider of the Wind in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Two ways to obtain White Rider of the Wind in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Farm the boss Son of a Witch in Karnok’s Wall

Karnok’s Wall is a popular farming spot for the White Rider of the Wind. It involves farming the Son of a Witch boss repeatedly until the legendary SMG drops. Before attempting this method, you need to be at least at max level with good gear.

Step 1 : Fast travel to Karnok’s Wall - Positive Headspace.

: Fast travel to Karnok’s Wall - Positive Headspace. Step 2 : Enter the arena on the eastern edge of the map.

: Enter the arena on the eastern edge of the map. Step 3: Defeat Son of a Witch. Rinse and repeat until White Rider drops.

One way to improve your chances with this method (and the following farming spot) is to increase your Loot Luck via Golden Dice, Luck Shrine, gear, and Chaos Levels.

2) Open SMG chests in the Chaos Chamber

Another method that works just as good, if not better, is starting a Chaos Chamber event. It takes longer than the Son of a Witch farming spot but is still relatively short. You’ll also need to have completed the main campaign for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to access them via the Dragon Lord.

The benefits of this method are three-fold: crystals, weapon-specific chests, and Chaos Levels.

Crystals are earned during the event, which can then be spent on item-specific chests. For example, there’s an SMG chest that only drops SMGs (which the White Rider is).

The greatest benefit of farming the Chaos Chamber is Chaos Levels. Chaos Mode is an optional setting that’s available after the main campaign when you’ve spoken with the Dragon Lord to run a Chaos Trial.

There are 20 Chaos Levels, and each raises your Loot Luck, which, in turn, improves the chances of legendary weapons dropping.

