Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to enable crossplay on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has crossplay across all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, which is pretty groundbreaking. This is the first game in the franchise to allow full crossplay across all platforms.

Thankfully, it’s also incredibly simple to play with other people online in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are a few steps to keep in mind, but it’s ultimately very easy.

Crossplay in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is easy to set up

Crossplay is enabled easily enough for the latest Borderlands game, and here's what players need to know (Image via Gearbox Software)

When players start up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for the first time, they have to create a SHiFT name, and that’s how they find players on other platforms. They will also be given an opportunity to enable crossplay at this point.

Some may decide they don’t want to do it at that point, and that’s perfectly fine. Either way, if players don’t make their SHiFT name there, they can proceed by going to the Social menu in the game, by clicking the “SHiFT” tab.

Steps to starting crossplay in

In Main Menu, click Options

Select Network and Social

Toggle Crossplay from “Off” to “On”

Players can also toggle how they want online gameplay to work. They can set it to not have strangers show up (Invite Only), completely stop cooperative play from happening, or they can make it public, so anyone can show up.

To find friends, players just need to go to the Social tab of the menu, click “FInd SHiFT Friends.” This is where they will need their friend's SHiFT ID, not their display name. After inviting a player that way, they’ll show up on the Roster.

Thankfully, crossplay is the same setup across all platforms (Image via Gearbox Software)

It’s also important to note that in order to play online with a player, they must go through the tutorial, reaching the “Siege of Brighthoof” story quest. Once that has been done, players can actively join online matches with others.

Thanks to Randy Pitchford and others at Gearbox Software and PlayStation, a Borderlands game finally has full crossplay so players can hop online and play together, no matter what platform they own the game on.

Hopefully, this winds up being successful, and when a future Borderlands title shows up, it will receive the same treatment from Sony. It was the only platform that didn’t have access to real crossplay in the past.

