Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: 5 tips to farming legendaries early

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features some truly spectacular legendary weapons, though finding them can be difficult. After doing some gameplay and research, there are a few ways to help players find them just a little bit easier.

There is no surefire way to get a legendary weapon or armor piece on the first try. Even with high luck or other factors, players might not find legendaries until later in the game.

Legendaries are powerful, hard to obtain, but worth it in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are several ways to get legendaries when it comes to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are specific bosses who drop them or places with a solid chance of acquiring them. One of the best ways to do this requires the player to have already beaten the game and dive into Chaos Chambers.

However, these attempts can start happening earlier in the game, on the first playthrough. Some people are luckier than others when it comes to farming items like this, but these tips might help players in general.

Tips for farming legendary items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Shift Codes/Skeleton Keys

Farm specific bosses

Increased Loot Luck%/High Luck stat

Farm Queen’s Gate’s “Green Obelisk” event

Farm Weepwild Dankness’ “Green Obelisk” event

Gamers who have already beaten the game can just farm Loot Bunnies at the end of Chaos Chamber runs, but that’s not going to help people on their first playthrough.

5) Shift Codes/Skeleton Keys

Like in previous Borderlands games, Gearbox will periodically release Shift Codes that grant the player Skeleton Keys. Given that players can essentially grant themselves infinite Skeleton Keys, this is one of the best ways to unlock legendaries. They can drop the Skeleton Key chests in Brighthoof if a player is lucky, so with time and patience, these can start popping up early.

4) Farm specific bosses

Farming specific bosses can be a rewarding experience (Image via Gearbox Software)

Many of the legendaries in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands show up in the game on World Drops. That means anything the player kills could, in theory, drop a legendary. However, some of the weapons and spells also drop off specific bosses. So players can find a quick way to a particular boss, kill it, and leave/respawn them. This can be time-consuming, but it could, without a doubt, unlock specific legendaries.

3) Increased Loot Luck%/High Luck stat

As players explore areas in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, they will see the Golden Dice in the world. They grant random loot and occasionally great loot, but each one also increases the player’s luck. They can also occasionally drop loot luck consumables to make this legendary hunt a bit easier. In general, the higher someone’s Luck stat is, the better chance they have of getting legendaries in all situations.

2) Farm Queen’s Gate “Ancient Obelisk” event

Queen’s Gate Ancient Obelisk (Image via Gearbox Software)

This is a bit more specific when it comes to farming legendaries. Players should go as far as completing the Main Story Quest “Emotion of the Ocean,” and return to Queen’s Gate. Then, get all the Lucky Dice in the area for higher luck stat/rare drops.

Travel to The Clopping Road, head to the broken stone bridge, and go through the town until the player spots a series of sunken ships. The Green Pillar (Ancient Obelisk) is nearby. This will create an event where the player defeats enemies and a boss. Gather up any desired loot, head back to The Clopping Road and run back to quickly farm.

It can be a very difficult fight, with lots of Goblins, Trolls, and War Trolls, but it can be overcome.

1) Farm Weepwild Dankness “Ancient Obelisk” event

Weepwild Dankness is another early area in the game where players can attempt to farm legendaries. By traveling to the Busted-Ass Ruins Fast Travel Point, they can head to the ruins and look for a large tree root on a paved path. The Ancient Obelisk can be found by heading right.

This is another situation where the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player should have all of the Lucky Dice in the area to maximize their chances. If the player brings plenty of Fire Elemental damage, it can be done quickly and repeatedly. This farming spot is better since it’s a much shorter run compared to Queen’s Gate.

There are so many ways to farm legendaries in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but this will surely help players farm just a little bit earlier in the game. Like all gear, legendaries have varied stats depending on what level they are farmed up, so a Threads of Fate found early won’t be as good as a level 40 Threads of Fate.

Edited by R. Elahi