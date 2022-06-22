How to get the White Wolf achievement in The Quarry

Between the game’s 186 endings, many gamers have been replaying The Quarry to mix and match different decisions and paths. It’s actually quite possible to miss out on some serious lore without unlocking the White Wolf achievement.

To get here, gamers need to go out of their way to keep some people alive throughout the night and then some. The White Wolf achievement requires several benchmarks to be hit. Since this covers the endings for the game, huge spoiler warning for the rest of the article.

How to find (and kill) the secret boss in The Quarry

During most playthroughs of The Quarry, the ending involves shooting werewolf Chris in the head to try and lift the werewolf curse. There’s actually a secret enemy, though, who might have more to do with the werewolf curse than Chris Hackett.

To discover this hidden villain, gamers will first have to keep Travis alive. Around halfway through the game, one will get to partake in a flashback sequence where they control Laura in Travis’ jail.

At some point, Laura will have the option to shoot Travis, but players actually don’t want to select this. Travis becomes incredibly important later on, so instead, gamers should spare him by choosing the apologetic option in conversation.

The rest of the important decisions to reach the White Wolf ending deal with Ryan’s storyline, as he is tied in with Laura. During the showdown at the Hackett residence, Ryan will get stabbed by Bobby. In that situation, gamers don’t actually want to pull the knife out.

Travis needs to stay alive for the White Wolf ending (Image via Supermassive Games)

Later on in the game, Ryan runs into Bobby again, who takes his knife back. The former will get saved by Laura, though, who is transitioning into a werewolf at this point. She offers to bite Ryan to save his life, and players will want to accept this option.

As the game progresses, Ryan will eventually get an opportunity to shoot Chris and end things once and for all. After this, though, Travis will start to spill the beans on something more grim going on in The Quarry.

In this conversation, players will want to select the suspicious option. Afterwards, Travis will explain that the werewolf responsible for spreading the curse is actually named Silas Vorez.

According to Travis, the Hacketts attended a freak show six years before the events of the game. They saw Silas transformed as a werewolf, and Chris’ son, Caleb, attempted to play with it. This led to Caleb getting bitten, and eventually Chris and his daughter.

So, to end the curse for good, Laura needs to kill Silas. If the player wants, they can fail the QTE at first to shoot Travis before killing Silas. Otherwise, just raise the gun at the werewolf and shoot. This will unlock the White Wolf achievement.

