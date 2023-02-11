How to get a Wild Mushroom Salad in Merge Mansion?

Metacore recently launched an update to their flagship game, Merge Mansion, with some exciting new items and events to participate in to earn rewards. The Valentine's Day Special Event is one of those brought into the game as a way to join hands with players in celebrating the occasion of love and affection that takes place annually in the month of February.

The Valentine's Day Event was launched in Merge Mansion's latest update (23.01.01), which added a new area (Lighthouse), as well as several other items exclusive to the event. It also features an extended storyline that ties in with the game's main storyline.

Wild Mushroom Salad (Level 5) is a part of the Valentine's Day Special's new offering, "The Pearl and the Ball" event. It can only be accessed at or above level 12 and players who've achieved that can enter the event by clicking on the calendar section.

Wild Mushroom Salad is part of the Seven Course Dinner in Merge Mansion

In Merge Mansion, players are tasked with "merging" specific items on a game board to form another that can used to renovate and restore a broken-down family estate. Since the title is plot-driven, completing each task will unlock new areas and storylines that are associated with it.

After completing the Romantic Day Spa storyline and acquiring Restaurant D'Amore, the next stage will be the "Seven Course Dinner."

Restaurant D'Amore drops a "Caviar Crostini," the first item of this stage, which will be merged with another to produce Zucchini Basil Soup, and so on. The Seven Course Dinner's merging stages are highlighted below:

Level 1 - Caviar Crostini

Level 2 - Zucchini Basil Soup

Level 3 - Tomato and Mozzarella Bruschetta

Level 4 - Lemon-Parmesan Risotto

Level 5 - Wild Mushroom Salad

Level 6 - Steak and Mushrooms

Level 7 - Surprise Chocolate Tart

Unlike some of the other stages, the Seven Course Dinner doesn't have a storyline of its own. However, players who successfully manage to merge Surprise Chocolate Tarts will unlock the next level, which begins by dropping the "Engagement Ring."

Restaurant D'Amore drops the Seven Course Dinner (Image via Metacore/YouTube)

Wild Mushroom Salad will drop one XP star for leveling up, which can be sold for one Gold Coin. It can be redeemed in the shop for more items that will help in further progression.

Additionally, players must also remember that the Seven Course Dinner will initially be Cobwebbed at the beginning of the event and can be removed by merging each item with matching ones. Another alternative is to spend some Gems, although that wouldn't be recommended since a massive amount is required to remove them.

Merge Mansion's Valentine's Day Special Event is expected to remain open until February 20, 2023. Players looking to earn rewards and progress through the story can participate and look forward to more such events in the future as Metacore is known for frequently updating the game with fresh content to add more to its plot and enhance the gaming experience.

