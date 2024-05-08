How to get Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Arise

Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Arise is a tank-type character, wielding light as his element. Similar to the manhwa, the son of the chairman of Yoojin Construction will become a core ally to Sung Jinwoo in the game. You will require Jinho in one of the story missions to complete one of the objectives and receive a full rating. This might irk you, leading you to wonder how to obtain him in Solo Leveling Arise.

There are a few ways to get Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Arise. Keep reading as we will discuss both of these methods down below.

How to obtain Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Arise

If you pre-registered, you will get one copy of Yoo Jinho (Image via Netmarble)

If you're familiar with the webtoon or manhwa, you'll know that Yoo Jinho is one of Sung Jinwoo's key allies in his journey. In the final mission of Chapter 3, you'll receive the mission objective "Use the hunter Yoo Jinho for support", which may lead you to wonder how to obtain him. If you pre-registered for the game, you'll receive him in your mail.

In case you didn't pre-register, there are two ways to obtain him; the first method is using the gacha system in Solo Leveling Arise and hoping he shows up. Being an SR (4-star unit for those coming from Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail), Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Arise is easier to obtain. But the RNG is still there and you may run out of currencies before getting him.

Complete this mission to claim Yoo Jinho for free (Image via Netmarble)

The second method, however, is a little time-consuming but guarantees one copy of Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Arise. There is a challenge section that you can access by going to the menu. Under this, you will be able to get him after completing the final challenge under Chapter 2 called, "Clear Side Story 3 - 1 <An unexpected accident>".

You won't have to finish all three objectives for this mission, but as long as you can clear it, you will get one free copy of Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Airse. You can now go with him and complete the objective against the final boss of Chapter 3, and claim the remaining rewards.

As you know from the webtoon, Yoo Jinho becomes acquainted with Sung Jinwoo, who saves his life from Hwang Dongsuk's ambush. This creates an undying loyalty from Jinho towards Jinwoo, causing him to act like a younger brother to the protagonist throughout his journey as he levels up and becomes the ultimate hunter.

You can learn more about the game by reading our Solo Leveling Arise review.