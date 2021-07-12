How to get young spring bamboo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the main attractions of playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the ability to use things to craft different kinds of utility items in the game. This was possible in previous iterations of the game too, but there is a lot more variety in New Horizons. All players have to do is get the DIY recipe for the item they are trying to craft and then gather the raw materials.

As expected, the most challenging part of this is gathering the raw materials. While some of these raw materials can be bought from Nook's Corner, others have to be crafted by the player, and certain ones have to be curated manually from the island by the player. One item that needs to be gathered by the player is the Young Spring Bamboo in Animal Crossing.

What is Young Spring Bamboo in Animal Crossing?

Young Spring Bamboo is a seasonal item in Animal Crossing that can only be collected and used during the spring season. This is why it is available for players in the Northern Hemisphere between March and May, and in the Southern Hemisphere between September and November.

DIY recipes that require this raw material will naturally only appear during the spring season in their respective hemispheres. The recipes appear via balloons or Bottled Messages on the beach.

Player acquiring young spring bamboo in Animal Crossing (Image via Gamer Journalist)

Acquiring young spring bamboo is not a very difficult job. All the player has to do is hit a bamboo thicket with a stone ax. Doing so will immediately yield the player young spring bamboo and regular bamboo. It is worth noting that while the young spring bamboo is a seasonal item, this method will yield players regular bamboo all year round.

There are quite a few things that players can craft using young spring bamboo. Here are a few of them.

Bamboo grove wall

Light bamboo rug

Bamboo wand

Green leaf pile

Basket pack

Steamer basket pack

Bamboo shoot lamp

Pan flute

Bamboo Doll

Bamboo noodle slide

If players do not have any bamboo thickets on their own island, they can easily get some at the Mystery Islands.

