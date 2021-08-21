How a glimpse of CallMeCarson shook Mizkif's world

Mizkif has advocated against anything wrong with streaming culture, but CallMeCarson appearing on his stream has shaken his world. Over a week ago, Carson announced his return to streaming after a long break due to the 'grooming scandal' surrounding him. To reach as many people as possible, he chose Mizkif's stream to spread the message.

Unfortunately, while Mizkif thought he's trying to help a friend out, the idea backfired. Even after months of criticism, it seems like the streaming community still hasn't gotten over its dislike for CallMeCarson. Therefore, when Carson appeared on Mizkif's stream, the latter faced massive criticism from his fans.

Right after Carson's announcement, fans took to Twitter to call Mizkif out for supporting the alleged 'groomer.' This started an outroar from Mizkif's fans, who came out to defend him. However, in the process, the streaming community felt that they 'became the very thing they swore to destroy.'

Mizkif fans became the very thing they swore to destroy. Stans. — evin (zzz) (@TECHNOSPARKLEZ) August 14, 2021

Mizkif fans called 'stans' after defending CallMeCarson

Mizkif has always opposed stan culture on Twitch and how certain groups of people would do anything to defend their favorite streamers even if they are in the wrong. So, defending the allegations surrounding CallMeCarson and supporting him to kickstart his streaming career once again, even when the community feels uncomfortable about it, is nothing else that stan culture.

mizkif why r u mad about ppl saying u shouldn’t be harboring a groomer in ur house 🎤 — elizabeth (@manicpixieghoul) August 14, 2021

Twitter has decided that Mizkif's fans too have fallen to stan culture. Harboring an alleged 'groomer' in his house hasn't settled in well with Mizkif's critics, giving them yet another reason to call the popular streamer out.

mizkif stans act like how they think dream stans act — Fubert (@fukagamine) August 14, 2021

Should Mizkif cut ties with CallMeCarson

The streaming community remains divided over whether Carson was at fault, especially after the girl who brought up the allegations had backtracked on most of them. Therefore, keeping in mind the age of majority in most US states and around the world, many people think that Carson is certainly innocent.

the person who claimed Carson groomed her backtracked and said he didn't really groom her. What he did was still wrong, but at the very least don't throw around words like "groomer." You guys make actual victims look like a joke. — onemad (@Iegitbruh) August 14, 2021

However, the likes of xQc still believe that this is certainly a big deal and people shouldn't downplay Carson's fault in this situation. Therefore, it is up to Mizkif whether he decides to support CallMeCarson even after all the criticism.

