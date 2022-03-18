How to go to sleep in TUNIC

TUNIC allows players to explore an interesting world with plenty of objects to interact with.

One of those objects is a bed found in an older house that appears abandoned. The bed can be used for sitting or sleeping. However, the reason for sleeping doesn't make much sense until further into the game.

Sleeping in bed is only allowed after beating the final boss and will change the time of day. All players have to do is approach the bed and press the button prompt that appears above their head.

How to sleep on the bed in TUNIC

The bed alters the time of day in TUNIC (Image via Finji)

After players have acquired the sword, they can start opening up more of the world to explore. This will give them access to the abandoned house with the bed inside it.

Sleeping in bed during the day will make it a night, while sleeping during the in-game night will switch things to daytime. It takes one button to sleep on the bed, and it is as simple as that.

On Xbox systems, the default button is "A." The button will appear above the player to indicate that the bed can be slept in. If the final boss battle has not happened, the button won't appear.

The purpose of sleeping on the bed

Post-game content is vast in TUNIC. After beating the final boss of the game, known as The Heir. The battle could see players win or lose, and the game's ending depends on that outcome.

Nighttime in the game changes how the world works. Some areas are open during the night and aren't accessible during the day. There are various enemy locations and secrets to discover.

🦊 TUNIC 🦊 @tunicgame



TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.



What will you discover?



tunicgame.com



🛒: 🦊⚔ Your journey begins today. 🦊⚔TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.What will you discover?🛒: microsoft.com/store/r/9nlrt3… 🦊⚔ Your journey begins today. 🦊⚔TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.What will you discover?tunicgame.com🛒: microsoft.com/store/r/9nlrt3… https://t.co/Q2fyrKYeE5

Switching between day and night is a vital part of the post-game. It is required for players to retrieve the power they have lost if they are beaten by The Heir or to simply see things differently after that boss battle as they travel in the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha