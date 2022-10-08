How good is Pedri in FIFA 23? Overall stats, meta performance, and more

Pedri is one of the brightest youngsters in FIFA 23, and his card reflects some of his abilities from real life. The Spain international has quickly risen through the ranks at Barcelona and is widely considered to be a player for the future at Camp Nou. However, a footballer who excels in real life does not necessarily have the best card in-game.

EA Sports aims to recreate a footballer's abilities as accurately as possible in FIFA 23. The idea is to make the in-game cards perform as they do in real life.

Let's look at what players can expect from Pedri in FIFA 23 and how well he will perform. The midfielder is certainly one of the stronger cards in the game, and some of his strengths will be very useful to certain players.

Note: Parts of this article reflect the opinions of the writer

Pedri has several strengths in FIFA 23 despite some apparent weaknesses

Pedri's card in FIFA 23 is rated 85 overall. He is assigned as a CM in the base position.

His strength in the game lies in the passing department. With 85 Long Passing and 87 Short Passing, he can string amazing passes together in the game. Passing has gained significance in the current meta, and a footballer who is good at it can be an asset for anyone's side.

Pedri's 87 Dribbling combines well with 4* Skill Moves, as it allows players to breeze through a packed midfield when required. His 4* Weak Foot is also a bonus, as he can be played on either side of the field. With 90 Balance and 87 Composure, he can also hold his own in the midfield.

While Pedri's card is generally good, he does have some weaknesses in FIFA 23. There's still a reliance on pace in the game, and this is an area where the card falls slightly short. 79 Pace isn't the worst, considering the position being discussed, but it could be better to a large extent.

The biggest area where Pedri's card falls short is finishing ability, with just 67 Shooting. The midfielder also has 68 Finishing in the game, and all the other related stats are similarly poor.

While it's true that Pedri isn't a goalscoring threat, a better rating would certainly have been helpful.

Physicality isn't a strong area of Pedri's card, either. Despite the high attack and defense work rate, the card can't be used well for defensive work. This is due to a lack of physical stats and defensive abilities. Better stats in those areas would have suited the card more in terms of the meta.

Pedri's card has good potential in FIFA 23, especially in Career Mode. However, it's not devoid of problems and will require an expert player to handle it well. While the card is still quite strong, it might fall off in the meta.

The latest edition of FIFA is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

