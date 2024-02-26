How to grind the EA FC 24 83+ Player Pick SBC to obtain fodder in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released a new EA FC 24 83+ player pick SBC for gamers to try their luck and obtain some high-rated players in Ultimate Team. This is one of the best-value SBCs released so far in the game cycle. It is extremely cheap and easy to complete while providing gamers the opportunity to get their hands on some new promo items.

With the Fantasy FC promo underway in Ultimate Team, there are many new special cards to try and add to your squad. Fortunately, the developers have provided the community with many ways to try and obtain these items, with the EA FC 24 83+ player pick SBC being the latest inclusion.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 83+ player pick SBC

Expand Tweet

Unlike previous rating-based player pick upgrade SBCs, which only required a single squad, the EA FC 24 83+ player pick SBC requires two separate squads to be completed. However, the requirements of these segments are rather lenient and inexpensive.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the SBC squads:

Task 1: Gold challenge

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly gold in your starting eleven

Task 2: Gold challenge

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly gold in your starting eleven

By submitting two gold squads with a total of three rare items required, you can get this amazing player pick. It can be completed thrice daily, giving you numerous opportunities to pack a new upgradable Fantasy FC or Fantasy Hero card every day.

How to grind the EA FC 24 83+ player pick SBC

There are several ways to obtain gold fodder cards in Ultimate Team at the moment. Those who obtain high-rated duplicate players can simply submit them to one of the Exchange SBCs that provide packs with plenty of gold items upon submitting a high-rated player. Gamers can also complete the Daily Gold Upgrade to unlock a pack with 11 gold players, one of them being rare.

These methods are also useful for obtaining gold players for the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC released earlier in EA FC 24. However, with the 83+ player pick SBC being repeatable for three tries, it would be smart to prioritize this challenge and then work on the previously released Upgrade SBCs.

With how overpowered the new Fantasy FC players are, you could be eager to complete this SBC thrice daily to maximize your chances of packing a good player and taking your squad to the next level in Ultimate Team.