EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to try and obtain one of the best players from these specific promo rosters. This is a refreshed and renewed version of a previously released SBC, with the rating threshold being lowered but the requirements being made much more affordable.

The previous version of this SBC offered a minimum overall rating threshold of 87 but only provided a pick between three players and was much more expensive. However, the EA FC 24 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC offers a choice between four players from these amazing promos while also being easier to complete.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC

The EA FC 24 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC only requires a single squad to be submitted for the player pick to be unlocked. This is only the second SBC pick ever to be released in the game cycle to offer FC Versus players, making it an exciting proposition. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the challenge:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The requirement of an in-form card will certainly make the SBC more expensive, as Team of the Week items always fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their usability in a wide variety of challenges.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC

With the Future Stars promo in its second phase, fodder players are relatively easier to obtain in Ultimate Team. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

Frederik Ronnow: 87

Heung Min Son: 87

Jack Grealish: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Filip Kostic: 83

Adrianna Franch: 83

Angel Di Maria: 83

Lynn Williams: 83

Alex Meret: 83

Sara Doursoun: 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins, which is expected from a player pick offering players from some of the best events released so far in Ultimate Team.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 86+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus Player Pick SBC?

These are some of the best players up for grabs in this particular player pick:

Kylian Mbappe (TOTGS)

Alexia Putellas (Winter Wildcards)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Winter Wildcards)

Virgil van Dijk (Winter Wildcards)

Neymar (FC Versus)

Rodri (FC Versus)

Heung Min Son (FC Versus)

Marcus Rashford (FC Versus)

All these players are worth far more than the cost of the SBC, making it worth the risk.