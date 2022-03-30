How to do a ground slam in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have a host of different weapons, spells and abilities at their disposal, which they can use to destroy the Dragon Lord's evil forces. Players have standard melee attacks that they can use by pressing the assigned melee button. However, there is also an advanced kind of melee attack; the ground slam. Here is how players can unleash this devastating melee slam.

How players can complete a ground slam attack in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are a few different reasons why players may want to perform a ground slam attack, such as dealing damage in an area to enemies within melee range. When the player lands and smashes the ground, they will deal damage in an area of effect around them. However, they are vulnerable for a moment as they cannot move.

It is very easy for players to perform a ground slam attack. To start the attack, they simply have to jump up into the air using their jump button. Once they are in the air, the player must press and hold the button they use for crouching. Upon holding down the crouch button, players will then go into a melee animation, and they will violently slam towards the ground with their weapon.

Completing Llance's mushroom quest

Another reason players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands may want to do the slam attack is to complete the quest A Knight's Toil, where players must ground slam on Llance's mushroom. In this quest, players must run up to one of the mushrooms located nearby and perform a ground slam by jumping into the air and then holding down the crouch button. Doing this will complete the quest.

Players should be careful using this in combat

While the damage from the ground slam can be devastating for weaker opponents, when the player performs this attack, there is a small time window in which they cannot act and have to wait for the animation to finish. During this period, the player is highly exposed to incoming bullets and damage. Therefore, it is advised that players use this when they absolutely must, or when there is no direct danger.

Different melee weapons can have different effects

Melee weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will activate their effects during the ground slam. For example, some melee weapons will regenerate player wards and health while dealing damage. Others may inflict an elemental effect, or even refund a cooldown towards the action skill. These effects should be kept in mind while choosing the melee weapon.

