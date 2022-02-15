How to grow crops perfectly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Farming has always been an important part in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players could grow pumpkin patches anywhere they desire on their islands. However, with the recent 2.0 update, players unlocked many different kinds of crops that they could harvest in the game, which allowed them to craft a bunch of different recipes as well.

However, these recipes cannot be crafted unless players grow crops perfectly. Here's how players can do so in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Guide to growing crops perfectly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To start growing crops in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players must first purchase starts or seeds, depending on the crop they want to grow. If players do not care about the aesthetic appeal of the location of crops on their New Horizons islands, then they can simply drop these seeds or starts anywhere on the island and they will begin to grow.

However, the growth will happen in a much more visually pleasing manner if players put in some more effort into the process of harvesting.

To get their hands on different kinds of seeds and starts, players must visit Harv's island and bring Leif to Harv's merchant plaza. Leif then offers players a few farming options in return for Bells. They need to trade with other players to find all the available crops in the game and harvest them.

Alternatively, players can also obtain starts and seeds from Kapp'n's boat tours in the game. Kapp'n takes players on mystery island rides and they can obtain free crops from these rides. However, players must remember that this is not a very reliable method since it depends largely upon luck.

To grow crops perfectly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players must regularly water the seeds and starts for a healthy harvest. Growing healthy crops in New Horizons is a lot easier than real life, since players only have to water their crops once a day and they will yield a great harvest in no time.

Once the harvest is fully ready, players can also use these crops to cook in New Horizons, a feature that was added after the 2.0 update.

Cooking has become an extremely fun activity that New Horizons players can partake in, and with perfect crops, the process becomes a lot more interesting.

Edited by Danyal Arabi