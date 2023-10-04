How to guard break in Fate Samurai Remnant?

Fate Samurai Remnant is the latest video game in the iconic Fate series, bringing a new console experience to fans. In this latest action RPG from Koei Tecmo, players will battle supernatural beasts and other threats. This makes it important for users to become intimate with the battle system of the game.

That includes overcoming hazards and enemy status like guarding. So, what is a guard break? It is essentially breaking the enemy's guard stance to make them vulnerable to attacks. Until their guard is broken, they do not take damage and can counter-attack. So, opening them up to take them down is very important in Fate Samurai Remnant.

This guide aims to nail down how players can guard break enemies effectively in the game.

There are multiple ways to guard break in Fate Samurai Remnant

There are multiple ways to guard break in Fate Samurai Remnant

The main method for guard-breaking is using Affinity Attacks. These are triggered when the Affinity Guage is full, allowing Servants to unleash powerful attacks on the enemy. This can help deal immense damage to foes and break their guard, allowing the protagonist, Iori, to move in for the kill.

Another method is called Magecraft. As the name suggests, these are magic spells that can be equipped by the user. They should allow performing various maneuvers, from offensive attacks to defensive or support buffs.

Magecraft that can deal damage will help guard break enemies and even negate powerful strikes, making them useful tools to rely on during battle.

That is all players need to know about breaking guard in Fate Samurai Remnant.

What is the game about, and what platforms is it available on?

Developed by Omega Force of Musou/Warriors fame and TYPE-MOON, the latest Fate video game entry centers around Iori. Taking place in Edo-era Japan, the protagonist is one of many people seeking the Waxing Moon Ritual, which can grant any wish. Each possesses a unique Servant to aid them, making this magical journey a very diverse one.

Unlike past Fate games, it has both a focus on story and gameplay. As far as the latter goes, it is a hack-and-slash action RPG. Players control the Master and Servant in overworld and battle map areas, completing objectives and defeating enemies. Those who enjoy Koei Tecmo's Warriors games will be familiar with the battle system to an extent, at least.

Though there are no swarms of dozens of foes to be found here, players will often face off against multiple enemies, which can be defeated using melee combos and magic attacks. There are powerful mini-boss and boss foes to battle as well, and players can even control the Servant to deal big damage when the associated gauge is full.

Unfortunately, there is no co-op play in the game, as other ally characters are controlled by AI. However, each Master and Servant has unique attacks and combos to make up for it. All things considered, it is the biggest Fate game to date, and fans will not be disappointed.

Fate Samurai Remnant was released on September 28, 2023, and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch platforms