How to hack Meredith Stout's Militech Datashard in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Polish developer CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action-RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 is filled with some really memorable quests and side gigs. Some of these quests are a nice distraction from the main story, adding a bit of humor to an otherwise serious and dark overtone of Cyberpunk 2077.

Whereas, others are main story missions branched into many other quests, or side jobs that despite being optional add to the overall narrative of the game.

Some of the best quests and jobs in Cyberpunk 2077 can be found fairly early, where most of the missions familiarize players with the choices and consequences system of the game. One such really memorable quest is "The Ride", where players are tasked with obtaining a robotic spider-drone called the "Flathead" from the Maelstrom gang.

This is the first major mission in the game where players get to choose their approach. The quest can be tackled from a variety of angles, including one where players can choose to call Meredith Stout and arrange a meeting with her.

While the conversation that ensues during the meeting is rather hostile at first, it ends up giving players the Militech Datashard, with a hefty amount of Eddies in it, which is up for the taking if players manage to hack the Datashard before handing it over to the Maelstrom in exchange for the Flathead. Here's how players can hack the Militech Datashard in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6.

How to get the Militech Datashard, eliminate and copy the malware in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Getting the Militech Datashard

Players get their hands on the Militech Datashard pretty early in the game. As soon as players complete the prolog section, meet up with Jackie and establish themselves as a budding mercenary for hire in Night City, they'll come face-to-face with Dexter DeShawn, a fixer.

After speaking to Dexter DeShawn on The Ride story quest, players will receive an optional objective to set up a meeting with Meredith Stout, a cropo and Militech's senior operations manager, who hands over the Datashard to the player's character, V.

While Meredith intends V to use the rigged Datashard in exchange for the Flathead, players can instead opt to double-cross her, and hack the credchip, removing the malware that is intended for Maelstrom gang leader Royce.

Removing and copying the malware on the Militech Datashard

After Meredith hands over the credchip and drives away, players using a netrunner build or having high enough intelligence to use Breach Protocol quickhack, can use the skill to bypass the initial firewall on the Datashard and wipe it.

Here is how players can hack the Militech Datashard in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6:

Players need to inspect the Datashard from their "Journal" and use Breach Protocol to crack the security on the chip.

Breaching the security of the credchip will give players sequences, one, to neutralize the malware on the shard (55, 1C, E9) and the other, to datamine a copy of the same malware (BD, BD, FF, 55).

It is possible to complete both the options, however, the one that allows players to hack into the Datashard is neutralizing the malware. Here are the steps to neutralize the malware on the credchip:

BD: Top row, fifth column

Top row, fifth column BD: Bottom row, fifth column

Bottom row, fifth column FF: Bottom row, fourth column

Bottom row, fourth column 55: Fourth row, fourth column

Fourth row, fourth column 1C: Fourth row, second column

Fourth row, second column E9: Bottom row, second column

Once players enter the correct sequence to successfully neutralize the malware on the Militech Datashard, they can enjoy the hefty sum of 10,000 Eddies and continue the main story mission.

After this, they need to head to The Pickup and grab the Flathead from the Maelstrom gang, which might get a little tough since players won't have the Datashard in exchange for the spider-drone.

