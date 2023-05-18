How to help Addison in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Addison is an NPC in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom who carries a Hudson sign board with him. He can be found in different locations of Hyrule, struggling to complete jobs assigned by his boss. Helping the worker will reward you with a few Rupees, food items, coupons, and more.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a hub of side quests and puzzles that can be completed to receive a variety of items from different NPCs across the world.

The game was one of the most awaited games of 2023 and is the sequel to Breath of the Wild. It continues the journey of Link and sold over 10 million copies within a week of its release.

This article will offer tips to help Addison in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hudson puzzles solution

The Hudson puzzles are spread across Hyrule, with Addison randomly appearing in the way holding sign boards. Failing to help him will result in him dropping the board. However, you can attempt to help him multiple times until you get the puzzle right.

Generally, Addison will drop the board on the opposite side of the stand, so placing the support on the other side will stop the board from falling down. Most of the Hudson puzzles can be completed by placing the board on the ground and keeping a log in a 45-degree slanting position. It can then be positioned on the opposite side to prevent it from crashing. At the same time, other supports can be built up with multiple stacks of wood, creating an L shape and balancing it to the side.

One of the above solutions will eventually prevent the board from falling. Once it is completed, initiate a conversation with Addison, and he will craft a functioning stand.

Rewards

The following are the rewards that will be granted after helping Addison and completing the Hudson puzzles. One or more of the following will be rewarded after each. They are as follows:

Biting Meaty Rice Balls

Bomb Flower

Electro Mushroom Rice Balls

Puffshroom

20 Red Rupees

Sleepover Coupon

Spicy Mushroom Rice Balls

Veggie Rice Balls

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released and is available to download and install on the Nintendo Switch.

