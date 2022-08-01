How to improve framerate in Digimon Survive

Digimon Survive was released worldwide on July 29, and players on both console and PC have been enjoying the new RPG.

However, like in any other game, players sometimes need to tweak Digimon Survive's settings in order to avoid any framerate drops or stutters.

While the game's framerate can be addressed in different ways, some platforms have more freedom to fix problems than others.

As is the case with many titles, the console versions of Digimon Survive are somewhat more limited compared to the PC version.

FPS problems in Digimon Survive mostly occur due to hardware limitations

An in-game battle (Image via Bandai Namco Games)

Framerate issues occasionally happen in games due to optimization problems on their respective platforms. However, this doesn't occur particularly often for AAA titles like Digimon Survive.

FPS drops can usually be attributed to the game placing too much strain on a platform's CPU and GPU, causing slowdowns and visual artifacts while the hardware attempts to perform what the software asks of it.

This is somewhat less common on consoles, as many titles are pared down to meet the recommended hardware requirements. However, at times, the situation exists across platforms and machine specs.

Here are some tips players can use to improve FPS in Digimon Survive:

If players are playing on PC, they should be certain that their machine meets at least the minimum hardware specifications. In general, the game requires at least an Intel i3-level processor, a Windows 10 64-bit Operating System or higher, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 15 gigabytes of free disk space and a graphics card comparable to the Nvidia GT 1030 or AMD Radeon HD 7850. This should allow players to enjoy the game on its low preset graphics setting. However, the better a player's hardware, the higher they can push the game's graphical settings. For console players, hardware constraints are less of a concern. However, FPS problems can still present themselves. While consoles typically have less methods to address this, players can head to their game settings and elect to remove attack animations and increase battle speed. This should cut out the flashier aspects of the game's combat, which are a large part of the draw on the central and graphics processors. In lieu of these two options, PC players can attempt to validate the integrity of their game files if they have the game on Steam. This can be achieved by right-clicking the game in your Steam library, selecting Properties and Local Files before clicking on Verify Integrity of Game Files. Steam will then check to ensure all files are present and are not corrupted. If any files are missing or damaged, the program will re-download them. If all else fails, it may require a future patch on Bandai Namco's part to address optimization problems. If players have attempted many other avenues, it may come down to allowing the developers to address framerate issues with hotfixes and optimization patches down the road.

In most cases, FPS problems occur due to hardware limitations. However, employing as many graphical and file fixes as possible is sometimes necessary to keep the game at a steady framerate.

Players can only apply so many fixes before it becomes the developers' responsibility to ensure Digimon Survive runs smoothly on as many platforms and hardware specs as possible.

