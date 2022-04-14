How to improve hitting and become a better batter in MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22 provides the most realistic virtual experience for recreating real-life baseball in a video game. Doing so brings all the difficulties of real-life baseball into the game, which can be troublesome for players.

Hitting, in general, isn't the most straightforward task in baseball, and it could get quite challenging to hit cleanly. Batting in baseball is tricky, and it could be the same in the game. However, there are specific steps that players can take that can drastically improve their hitting abilities.

Some of the following tips are general, and they apply to everyone in the same way. Things like playing with cards with better batting stats and using better pieces of equipment often make the difference.

However, there are also settings for hitting in MLB The Show 22. Tweaking these settings could significantly differentiate between a home run and a strikeout.

There are different things that MLB The Show 22 players can do to improve their hitting

For starters, the most crucial task to do is to get used to the pitchers' pace. Like in real life, pitchers can throw different deliveries, making the life of a batter quite tricky. The first major tip is related to this, which will help players observe the pitch better.

Change the camera angles

While batting, the default camera angle of the game isn't the one that allows the best sighting of the ball. There are camera angles that allow a closer look at the pitcher. The best camera angles are the ones that zoom in and allow a closer look at the pitch.

The zoomed-in angle of MLB The Show 22 helps in two crucial ways. Players can better observe the pitches, making it easier to judge which pitch will strike and which will be a ball upon leaving.

Secondly, the hands of the pitchers can be slightly better understood. These factors result in better understanding as batters can observe the strike zone closer.

Know your swing

There are four types of swings batters can try in MLB The Show 22. The bunt is less than a swing and has limited applications. Among the remaining three, the power swing can do maximum damage and yet, it should be tried very selectively. Especially for beginners, the power swing might seem very lucrative.

Plate coverage is the least in a power swing, and batters can miss more than they can hit. While a normal swing is the best option in general, a contact swing can help somebody who is mistiming their swings. Plate coverage is the most in contact swing and when someone is batting poorly, hitting the ball becomes the biggest priority.

When in confusion, let AI decide on the direction

Zonal hitting is the best option that MLB The Show 22 players can get as it allows the hitter to control every direction of the bat swing. It's also the most complicated type and can require hours of practice to perfect.

Directional hitting might be limited, but it offers more ease and is less of a worry than the former. The primary worry with Directional hitting is the pitches between the zones, but it's well covered in other areas.

Timing hitting in MLB The Show 22 might not seem very lucrative, and there are limitations. However, it's also the only method where the batter doesn't have to bother with the directions and focus on timing the hits.

If someone is missing most of their swings, it could be due to the wrong direction of their bat swings. Timing hitting can remove that worry, and players can return to the more advanced system once they've gotten used to the mechanics.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen