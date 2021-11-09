How to improve visibility on PC in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a lot of settings that can be changed to deliver the best experience.
While FPS and overall performance differ greatly depending on the system used for Call of Duty: Vanguard, what can be tweaked universally for players are visibility settings.
Being able to spot enemies from greater distances makes all the difference in competitive shooters and ensures that you won't be caught off guard by an opponent blending in with the Call of Duty: Vanguard maps.
How you can improve visibility in Call of Duty: Vanguard
PC visibility improvements
Go into the following Call of Duty: Vanguard tabs in the settings menu. Each one focuses on an option that will take away some of the clutter and improve the overall visibility.
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium
- Particle Quality Level: Low
- Particle Resolution: Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Off
- Tesselation: Off
- Level of Detail: Low
- Level of Detail Distance Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality Level: Low
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Sun Shadow Cascades: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Off
- Spot Cache Size: Off
- Cache Sun Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- GTAO: Low
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
Post Processing Effects
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Filmic Strength: 0
Gameplay
- Field of View: 100-105
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Camera Movement: Least
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Console visibility improvements
Unfortunately, console systems do not have a vast number of settings that can be altered in Call of Duty: Vanguard. These players can still find ways to improve visibility on Xbox and PlayStation, although they won't be to the extent of PC settings.
Graphics
- Camera Movement: Least
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: On
These visibility settings generally benefit PC users a lot more as they bring improvements in terms of FPS improvements as well, leading to a better overall experience.