How to improve visibility on PC in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a lot of settings that can be changed to deliver the best experience.

While FPS and overall performance differ greatly depending on the system used for Call of Duty: Vanguard, what can be tweaked universally for players are visibility settings.

Being able to spot enemies from greater distances makes all the difference in competitive shooters and ensures that you won't be caught off guard by an opponent blending in with the Call of Duty: Vanguard maps.

How you can improve visibility in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard graphics settings. (Image via Activision)

PC visibility improvements

Go into the following Call of Duty: Vanguard tabs in the settings menu. Each one focuses on an option that will take away some of the clutter and improve the overall visibility.

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution : Low

: Low Texture Filter Anisotropic : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality Level : Low

: Low Particle Resolution : Low

: Low Bullet Impacts & Sprays : Off

: Off Tesselation : Off

: Off Level of Detail : Low

: Low Level of Detail Distance Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Quality Level: Low

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Sun Shadow Cascades: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Off

Off Spot Cache Size: Off

Off Cache Sun Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Low Particle Lighting: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off GTAO: Low

Low Screen Space Reflection: Low

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Filmic Strength: 0

Gameplay

Field of View: 100-105

100-105 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Camera Movement: Least

Least World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Console visibility improvements

Unfortunately, console systems do not have a vast number of settings that can be altered in Call of Duty: Vanguard. These players can still find ways to improve visibility on Xbox and PlayStation, although they won't be to the extent of PC settings.

Graphics

Camera Movement : Least

: Least World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Off

: Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: On

These visibility settings generally benefit PC users a lot more as they bring improvements in terms of FPS improvements as well, leading to a better overall experience.

Edited by Danyal Arabi