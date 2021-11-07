What are the Western Front maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a variety of maps that set players in the different settings of World War II.

Players who dive into the campaign often find that the multiplayer maps are designed around essential moments. One large military theater of World War II was the Western Front.

It encompassed Denmark, Norway, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, France, Italy, and Germany. All Call of Duty: Vanguard maps in those locations are considered the Western Front maps.

The Western Front maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A preview of the Hotel Royal map (Image via Activision)

Day One of Call of Duty: Vanguard will see 20 maps total in multiplayer, with 16 of them being the core 6v6 modes. The following 6v6-based maps are on the Western Front of World War II:

Berlin : Berlin, Germany

: Berlin, Germany Bocage : Northern France

: Northern France Das Haus : Germany

: Germany Dome : Berlin, Germany

: Berlin, Germany Eagle's Nest : Kehlsteinhaus, Germany

: Kehlsteinhaus, Germany Hotel Royal : Paris, France

: Paris, France Sub Pens : France

: France Tuscan: Tuscany, Italy

Call of Duty: Vanguard also comes with maps explicitly used for its new mode, Champion Hill. The locations of these maps, as well as the core map Decoy, are unknown.

They could be on the Western Front of the war, but that information has not been provided. The same can be said for Shipment when it arrives in the game, but with its beachfront theme this time around, it is safe to say it probably isn't.

When looking at the current Zombies map for Call of Duty: Vanguard, Der Anfang, it takes place in Stalingrad, USSR. That makes just the eight core mode maps confirmed to be on the Western Front.

Additional maps are coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard as it starts a seasonal system much like other COD games. Those could very well be Western Front maps, too.

Many WW2 Call of Duty titles focus on Germany, the USSR, and France, so it wouldn't be surprising to see several more Western Front locations come to Call of Duty: Vanguard in the near future.

