How to increase the city cap in Humankind

Humankind puts a limit on the number of cities a player can govern at any particular point in the game.

This strategy game puts a lot of factors into play when it comes to governing, warfare, and expansion. A player's culture will receive penalties to its Influence if they go over the city cap.

City capacity, or simply city cap, keeps players from overstepping their boundaries. Of course, those who have a goal of outright expansion can increase their city cap levels.

Humankind: How to increase city cap

An expanding territory in Humankind (Image via Amplitude Studios)

The first step to increasing your city cap in Humankind is to reach the Ancient Era. Moving from the Neolithic Era to the Ancient Era will automatically grant your culture two City Capacity.

Further increasing your city cap in Humankind calls for unlocking and researching the different technologies. Science-based cultures such as the Zhou or Babylonians will help with this.

The Zhou was the longest lasting dynasty in Chinese history, reigning from the 11th century BCE all the way to the 3rd.



Will you play as the Zhou in the Bronze Era? 🤔



Wishlist #HumankindGame on Steam: https://t.co/AKHxm9Mdft pic.twitter.com/m9U4duH7rR — Humankind (@humankindgame) February 11, 2020

They will be able to expand sooner, raising their city cap much quicker than cultures that focus on warfare or industry in Humankind. Things like Foreign Outposts, Supply Lines, and Urban Planning all increase City Capacity.

Moving on from that, specific civics in Humankind will allow for a city cap bonus. These happen much less frequently, but can be a great benefit for those looking to expand their territory.

A player's culture will be asked how they would like to govern the population. Three of these civics options will allow for an increased City Capacity stat. Some are triggered by static events in-game and others are random.

Small Council will raise city cap by one. The Leadership Civic and Materials Procurement Civic will also increase the City Capacity. You can hover over these options before selecting them to learn of all the benefits.

Darius, the Achaemenid ruler and Persian High King, lead over 26 different peoples and referred to himself as the "Lord of Multitudes."



Will you play as the Persians in the Classical Era? 🤔



Wishlist #HumankindGame on Steam: https://t.co/hGRIvoomIP pic.twitter.com/deTPebAs9A — Humankind (@humankindgame) April 7, 2020

Lastly, you can pick a certain culture to permanently increase your Humankind city cap. Each culture has a Legacy Trait, providing a passive ability throughout the remainder of the game.

The Legacy Trait for the Achaemenid Persian culture, known as Cyrus' Shadow, permanently increases your Humankind City Capacity by two, allowing your expansion goals to be obtained.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi