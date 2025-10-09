How to increase level cap and talent level in Digimon Story Time Stranger

To increase the power and effectiveness of your Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you must raise their levels. However, these levels have a maximum cap that is determined by the monster's talent level. You can increase the level cap in various ways to ensure that your Digimon can progress to the maximum possible level, which is crucial for clearing endgame content.

Here's how you can increase your Digimon's talent levels in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

What is talent level in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Where to check the talent level? (Image via Bandai Namco)

In Digimon Story Time Stranger, talent levels function as a limiting factor that determines the level your Digimon can rise. For example, a Digimon with talent level 20 can be upgraded to the maximum of level 20 via regular means. To level it up further, you must first raise the monster's talent level, which will increase its upgradable threshold.

You can easily check your Digimon's talent level from the stats section. It is clearly mentioned below the monster's EXP.

How to raise talent level in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Considering you can increase your Digimon's talent level via various ways in the title, you aren't restricted to any particular approach. Here are all the different methods to raise your Digimon's level cap:

1) Battle Participation

You can easily increase the talent levels of your Digimon by ensuring they participate in battle. Even if they're not the ones in the fight, they will still get the required level-up experience just by being on the team. However, there are a few things your Digimon can do to ensure a faster level cap increase:

Finish off enemies.

Strike enemy weak points.

Win without taking damage.

2) Digivolution and De-Digivolution Cycles

Another amazing way to raise the talent levels of your Digimon is by actively triggering Digivolution and De-Digivolution. Every time you do the former, your level cap increases.

You can check the projected talent levels by previewing Digivolution stats before confirming changes.

3) Training at the Digifarm

Another thing you can do to raise your Digimon's talent levels is to train them at the Digifarm. This can be quite helpful to increase the stat passively.

4) Load Enhancements

Lastly, you can feed your older Digimons to your current picks to raise their stats along with their level cap. This can be a great way to get rid of any spares while buffing the monsters that you often use.

That's all there is to raising the level cap of your Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

