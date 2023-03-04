Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty came out on March 3, 2023. Team Ninja’s latest souls-like takes place in the Three Kingdoms Period. The game heavily emphasizes the parry mechanic while adding layers of role-playing elements.

As with most soul-like games, the Dragon's Cure Pot is the primary healing item for players. In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, they only start out with three but can accrue more. This article will explain how to increase the number of usages from the healing pot.

A special item is needed to upgrade the Dragon’s Cure Pot in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Dragon Vein Essence can be used to increase the effectiveness of the Dragon's Cure Pot (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Dragon’s Cure Pot can be used to heal oneself when necessary. Harsh difficulties and challenging enemies are part of the soul-like genre, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is no different. That is why the Dragon’s Cure Pot is a powerful and necessary item, and the same can be said for its upgrade materials.

To upgrade these healing pots, players must get their hands on two types of materials called the Dragon Vein Crystals and The Dragon Vein Essence. The former increases the number of times a Dragon’s Cure Pot can be used, while the latter increases its efficacy. The latter will result in an increased amount of life recovered from each use of the Pot.

There are 15 Dragon Vein Essences and seven Dragon Vein Crystals. Collecting all of them will fully upgrade the Healing Pot and unlock the Pots and Potions trophy or achievement. Not to mention that having a maxed-out healing pot will make the game considerably easier.

Dragon Essences and Crystals will be scattered around the world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for players to find and pick up. That said, they can be difficult to spot. While the game has a linear progression, there are numerous side paths that can hold many secrets, hidden items, and collectibles. Each area should be adequately explored if players want to find everything.

Players won’t need to return to a battle flag to upgrade their Dragon’s Cure Pot. They can head to their inventories and look for the item. Once found, simply pressing the use option will upgrade the healing pot.

Players need to remember that using a Dragon Vein Crystal will not immediately grant them a new use. They must still return to a battle flag to refill their Pots.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action role-playing title developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo. It is meant to be a challenging game that tests players and their skills. The combat system has received a lot of praise for being intense, satisfying, and challenging.

It can be picked up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes