How to increase power in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom, a kingdom builder RPG, has PvP and PvE aspects. While investments in the former are affected by individual playstyles, it is nearly impossible to complete higher PvE levels without upgrading the right cookies in the correct way.

Toppings, Ranking, Ability Levels, and lots more are the ways you can go about upgrading your rosters.

Best methods to increase power of cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom (April 2022)

The EXP earned after each mission increases the level of the cookie, thus boosting its various stats. Throughout the game, the level of the cookies on your team will naturally increase with the EXP gained.

The scale of the EXP gains is relatively minuscule via missions, so it takes a lot of time to reach higher levels naturally. The most direct way to boost Cookie Power is to use Star Jellies to increase the level of individual characters.

This is the most impactful way to increase the in-game value you can gain from individual cookies. It should be noted that the max level to which you can upgrade your cookies is dependent on your Cookie Castle level.

Each cookie has a special skill, which must be upgraded alongside the overall cookie level. You should ensure to use the correct powder to make the upgrade to get significant results.

Alongside Rarity (Common, Rare, Epic, Super Epic, etc.), each cookie has a ranking, decided by the number of stars they have. Each cookie starts with 0 stars and can have a maximum of 5 stars in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Collecting soulstones increases the number of stars (20 soulstones for each star) that a cookie has, significantly boosting its overall power level.

You can also equip cookies with toppings once they are upgraded to level 5. A new slot will be unlocked every five levels until Lv.30.

Toppings are essentially accessories that boost specific stats like Max HP and DMG ratings. The toppings themselves can also be upgraded using Coins and Topping pieces.

Toppings are mainly farmed via Balloon Trips. The right combination of toppings can often be the difference between losing and winning, particularly in the PvP aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

As you can gather from the various methods listed in this article, each way to increase the power of your cookies is very resource-intensive. This is why a big part of successfully navigating the Cookie Run: Kingdom leaderboards is investing in the right cookies in the right way.

Ensure that you only invest in cookies that suit your playstyle and complement the other cookies on your team well. It is also only worthwhile investing in cookies that you plan on having on your team for a long time.

With the steady spate of cookies joining the title every month, you should wait to see how these new cookies fit into the meta before rushing to upgrade them.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

