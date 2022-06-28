How to increase Weapon Level in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Players in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes can get access to some seriously strong weapons (even a couple legendary ones). Units won’t be able to use them without the right weapon level though.

Every Fire Emblem game has tier weapons, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is no different. If players concentrate heavily on their weapon levels, they can quickly acquire silver weaponry and even stronger tools.

How can units in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes use stronger weapons?

The tier of every weapon in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is determined by the material they’re made with. Trainer weapons are the lowest tier (E). Here's how the weapon tiers are listed:

E: Training Weapons and Iron Weapons

D: Steel Weapons

C: Killer Weapons

B: Silver Weapons

A: Brave Weapons

To use these weapons, each unit needs to have the corresponding weapon rank. For example, Dimitri can’t use a Brave Lance unless he reaches an A lance rank.

The weapon ranks are also totally tied to the classes in this game. Earning a class will give that unit a certain rank. The base classes all give D rank in their weapons e.g., being a Myrmidon gives D rank swords.

So this is how to unlock higher weapon ranks:

Raise a unit’s class to a higher benchmark

The way classes work in this game is that there are certain prerequisites to achieve before hitting that final class. Each character starts off with a base class, and they can progress to intermediate, advanced and master classes eventually.

Dimitri, head of the Holy Kingdom of Faergus, uses lances (Image via Omega Force)

For instance, a player has Hilda and wants her to become a Wyvern Lord. Hilda already starts off as a Fighter, which is perfect since it already uses axes. Hilda would want to progress to the Intermediate class of Brigand to improve her axe rank.

After that, she can become a Wyvern Rider, which is an Advanced Class that gives her the capability to fly. From there, she will be set up to obtain the Master Class of Wyvern Lord.

Given this pathway, Hilda would get access to Killer Axes as a Brigand. After that, she could use Silver Axes as a Wyvern Rider and Brave Axes as a Wyvern Lord.

There are also legendary weapons in the game, but players don’t need to worry about weapon ranks. Every legendary weapon in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is at E rank, and any unit can use them. The only caveat is that if they don’t have a crest, they will take 10 points of damage after using the legendary weapon.

Some classes can use two weapon types at the same time, too. For example, Dark Knights can use Lances, but also have the power to utilize magic.

Characters upgrade classes through the use of seals. Players will find some seals throughout the gameplay, but they can also be purchased at the shop.

