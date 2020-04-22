PUBG Mobile Esports

When first released in 2017, PUBG Mobile was just another mobile game, but it soon became a revolution that gave the fledgeling esports scene in India a considerable boost.

As the eSports industry grew in India, so did the associated controversies. In the beginning, they were not a big problem as these controversies seemed to be a part of the game, and didn't last for too long. But with time, the frequency of these controversies started increasing, creating a negative environment in the esporting community.

Resemblance of PUBG Mobile Esports and Bigg Boss

.

Several controversies have arose in the Indian PUBG esports community.

Bigg Boss is a Reality TV popular for its controversial content than actual entertainment. The show involves a bunch of contestants who are made to live in a house for about three months.

To survive and become famous, the contestants often engage in verbal spats with each other. Many of them get personal and end up targeting each others' families. While some fight openly, some of them opt for backbiting and manipulation as a weapon to succeed in the game. Some of the shades of this controversial show are now clearly visible in the PUBG Mobile eSports community too.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile-3 reasons why the M416 is the best Assault Rifle in the game and how to use it.

Recently, Manu KratKarki, one of the leading PUBG Mobile casters in India, was found guilty of abusing and threatening his opponents during a CS: GO match, in the rage of winning, which led to the termination of his job.

A controversy in the SouL team and 8bit Thug started soon after PMSC 2019. Ronak blamed 8bit Thug for manipulating Mortal and breaking his friendship with SouL. The controversy remained unresolved for several months, before the players from other teams like Entity Ghatak had to step in to resolve the same.

There was also an agitated situation in the Fnatic's roster after its players, Ronak and Owais, revealed that they could not play with a person who verbally abuses anyone's father, mother and sister. This toxicity in the team and eSports industry has affected the parents of players too, who are asking the players to leave the competitive scene and pursue their studies.

These are just a few examples, and there are a lot more controversies that are going on in the PUBG Mobile eSports community. During a dispute between Dynamo and ScOutOP, Dynamo, out of anger, told his audience to spread hate on ScOutOP's YouTube channel, and also to report the same. Most of the PUBG Mobile audience is young, and are not mature enough. Using them in a way to destroy someone's career does not make for a responsible YouTuber.

There was also a controversy between SouL and LegStump. The players of team SouL were spotted abusing LegStump, saying that they will make sure LegStump won't be getting a slot in the next games, which was quite disappointing and not expected from one of the most popular PUBG Mobile teams of the country. Entity Ghatak again stood with LegStump, supporting the latter by posting Instagram stories.

This scene in the esports industry resembles that of the country's infamous reality show, Bigg Boss, where contestants indulge in constant fights and controversies in every episode. Similarly, almost every day, a new spat in the Indian PUBG teams or players is heard.

Reasons for these controversies:

.

There are many reasons for these controversies.

There are two prime reasons for this situation. One of them is the immaturity of the audience. When a team or player doesn't perform well in a tournament or a game, the audience starts spreading hate and abusing the player or team. Many PUBG Mobile players have appealed to the audience for supporting players when they are out of form, and not to unnecessary spread hate and toxicity.

The audience is not the only culprit here, though. The lack of professionalism in the players also gives rise to this kind of situation. Most of the players in PUBG Mobile Esports community are young, and this popularity and pressure is kind of a new development for them. They don't know how to handle their new-found fame and adulation. As a result, they come on streams, and fight with other players in front of the audience, to stay in the limelight.

Conclusion

Conclusion

Sports is meant to bring everyone together, and the same motto should be kept alive. Everyone who is currently in the PUBG Mobile eSports scene is an idol to someone in the audience. Controversies in the sports community should be avoided and resolved positively to keep the community clean. Instead of going live on the stream, these matters should be handled in private. The role of team managers becomes critical in this respect. Strict guidelines should be given to all players to stop all this toxicity.

Recently, Entity Ghatak came forward to clear the misunderstandings between the players of the old team SouL, and also supported LegStump Squad, which was a grand gesture. One of the most reputed CS: GO players of India, Ankit Venom Panth, also appealed to keep the community clean and positive.

The audience also needs to become more mature and stop spreading hate and toxicity by abusing the players. No one is closer to a player than his/her fans and audience. The audience should support the players and encourage them to grind hard. These players represent various teams in front of a global audience, and they already have enough pressure to handle. Support from the audience can help them remain calm and perform better.

The players, on their part, should focus more on the people who support them, and ignore the ones spreading hate. Take, for instance, the example of the Indian Cricket Team. Everyone has fans and haters, including captain Virat Kohli, but Kohli is professional enough not to focus on everything that is said or written about him.

Every famous person will receive both love and hate. Instead of getting yourself influenced by the hatred and negativity of a few hundred people, it is more prudent to thank those thousands of fans who support you regardless of your performances. Proper counselling should be provided to all players to become mentally strong, like athletes, so that they can handle these kinds of situations in a better way.

eSports, as a rapidly-growing industry, has a great future in India. Therefore it is a must to maintain a positive environment and to provide a stage that will encourage more and more players who would want to be a part of the global esports community.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile-How to Reach 'Ace' In Any Season