How to install and play Roblox on Chromebook

Roblox's enormous popularity has translated into millions of players across a variety of devices wanting to get their hands on it.

Most notably, Roblox is available for Windows PC and for mobile devices. It is also available on consoles through Xbox systems.

However, Roblox's reach doesn't end with those platforms.

While Roblox does not have a designated version for the Chrome operating system, players with a Chromebook have some tricks to install the game on their device.

Roblox: How to install and play on Chromebook

Google Play

The first method to obtain Roblox for a Chromebook device is through Google Play. This is the most common way to play Roblox on Android mobile devices and can be done on a Chromebook.

Certain Chromebook models grant access to the Google Play Store, allowing owners to download and install a wide variety of applications normally found on mobile devices only.

On their Chromebook, players will need to click on their user photo and then the Settings icon. From there, its a quick a scroll down to search for the Google Play Store label.

If it is not there, then the Chromebook doesn't work with this method as it lacks access to Roblox.

If users do find it and it is not enabled, they can click on the 'Turn On' option and agree to the terms of service provided by Google Play. Once that is done, players can open the Chrome browser, search for Roblox in the Google Play Store, and install the game.

Playing remotely

Playing Roblox remotely on a Chromebook is a strange work around, but it has helped many users. Having a friend with Roblox installed on a Mac or PC is essential for this method.

Chromebook devices have a Chrome Remote Desktop app that allows one to connect to other computers that are running Roblox and take over so they can play it as well.

If the computer one is connected to has both Chrome and Roblox installed, they can begin without any issues. They need to navigate to the Chrome Remote Desktop page in the Chrome Web Store and click Add to Chrome.

Players must execute this process on the computer they will be connecting to as well. Following that, they can launch the app on both devices and follow the on-screen instructions.

A remote connection should be established to allow one to open Roblox and play.

Roblox on Linux

The final method is by playing Roblox on Linux. On their Chromebook, players will need to install the Linux operating system and run the game through a virtual machine of sorts.

The first step is to install Linux and choose a virtual machine to use. Once that is done, players must visit the Roblox website and download the version compatible with whatever operating system the virtual machine is using.

Gameplay won't be as smooth as owning a direct Roblox copy on a PC or Mac, but it is a surefire way to play for those hardcore Robloxians who don't have access to another device.

