How to integrate popular emote platform 7TV on Kick? Entire process explained

Today (June 9), 7TV made an announcement regarding their availability on the recently established streaming platform Kick. For those unfamiliar, 7TV is a platform designed for emotes, enabling users to effortlessly manage a wide range of emotes for their Twitch and YouTube channels. Interested users will have access to a vast selection of over 500K emotes to choose from.

The official Twitter page of the platform has also shared a link to a guide that provides instructions for users on how to integrate emotes into the streaming platform.

7tv.app/help/kick 7TV now integrates with @KickStreaming ! 🟩Pick from a library of 500K+ emotes to add to your kick.com channel, synchronize with other platforms, and get custom chat cosmetics.This is currently in beta.Follow our quick set-up guide 7TV now integrates with @KickStreaming! 🟩Pick from a library of 500K+ emotes to add to your kick.com channel, synchronize with other platforms, and get custom chat cosmetics.This is currently in beta.Follow our quick set-up guide7tv.app/help/kick https://t.co/9LAFQOcair

How to enable 7TV's emotes on Kick? Step-by-step guide

As mentioned previously, Trainwreckstv's streaming platform now offers access to 7TV's extensive collection of emotes. Now, let's take a closer look at the process of integrating these emotes.

Step 1:

To begin, users who haven't already done so should install the platform's browser extension. To enable the extension, simply click on the provided link here.

Step 2:

Once the extension is enabled or installed on users' browsers, they can proceed to open Kick's official website (https://kick.com/). Users will find the extension icon on the screen's top right corner. Clicking on this icon will open the extension tab. One should locate and click on 7TV's icon within the tab by scrolling over it.

Here's how to add 7Tv's extension (Image via 7tv.app)

Step 3:

The third step is relatively quick and straightforward. After locating and clicking on the 7TV icon, the browser will request permission for access.

After granting permission for access, users should click the "refresh" button to ensure that the changes take effect and that the integrated emotes are fully activated. The permission process should look something like this:

The browser will ask for permission (Image via 7Tv.app)

Step 4:

The final step is also quite straightforward. Users simply need to click on the banner located above the "about" section to establish the connection, and then they will be all set to go and start using the integrated emotes. Here's how it should look:

The final step for users (Image via 7tv.app)

What is Kick?

As mentioned earlier, Kick is the latest addition to the streaming platform landscape and is emerging as a strong competitor to established platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Launched in December 2022, the streaming platform is co-owned by Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Stake, the renowned gambling site.

While it shares several similarities with Twitch, notable differences set it apart. One significant change is that gambling is permitted on the platform, distinguishing it from other streaming platforms. Additionally, the platform offers users greater control over their monetization, with streamers receiving 95% of the subscription revenue.

That said, the website has faced criticism for its inadequate moderation practices, which has resulted in some streamers crossing the line and engaging in questionable or inappropriate behavior.

