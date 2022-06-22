How to do and intercept Lob Passes in Mario Strikers: Battle League

A Lob Pass is just one way that players can get the ball to their teammates in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

The latest Mario soccer game for Nintendo Switch sees intense action on the pitch. Players are constantly zooming up and down the field, trying to find a way to score.

This makes passing the ball essential as it prevents opponents from tackling the holder and stealing it. A good way to avoid this is by doing a Lob Pass to give the ball some air rather than sending it across on the ground.

Which Nintendo Switch button to press to perform a Lob Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Players have a lot of ways to dish the ball around the field. A couple of different buttons on the Nintendo Switch controller act as a passing button.

For a Lob Pass, rather than pressing B and launching the ball straight to an ally, players will need to use the Y button. Simply press Y while angling the joystick towards a teammate to lob the ball.

There are three types of Lob Passes in Mario Strikers: Battle League. They are listed below:

Lobbed Pass: This is the generic Lob Pass that utilizes nothing but the Y button.

Free Lobbed Pass: To do this pass, players can press Y while holding L or ZL. It lobs the ball in whatever direction the player is facing without having to be sent to a teammate.

Combo Lobbed Pass: This puts multiple Lob Passes together. To do this, players need to press Y as soon as a Lob Pass is received. It sends an additional Lob Pass to a teammate or back to the original sender.

Lob Passes are a great way to get the ball downfield without worrying about a quick steal. They are easier to intercept at the landing point than regular passes but are hard to counter for those up close to the passer.

Players have been seen using the Lob Pass to set up incredible shots on goal. Players can send a Lob Pass to a teammate centered around the opposing goal, and they may hit a Perfect Shot to score.

Tips to intercepting a Lob Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League

All passes can be intercepted in Mario Strikers: Battle League. Stealing a pass is a great way to turn things around and get going down the field for a goal.

Here are a few ways that players can intercept a Lob Pass:

Get close to the receiver and tackle them before they get the ball in the air by pressing A or B.

Move in front of the pass right before it is sent to steal it and immediately shoot or pass the ball to give the team an advantage.

Do not hesitate to go for the ball at any point during a Lob Pass, especially if the opponent does not anticipate a rush.

Waiting patiently by the receiver is a good way to steal a Lob Pass.

Players can swoop in when the opposition least expects it and get a running start with the stolen ball to make a charge toward the goal.

The main focus when intercepting a Lob Pass in Mario Strikers: Battle League is to stay close to the sender. Doing this will ensure that the player gets the ball before the pass is even performed.

