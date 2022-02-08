How to invite co-op friends in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 has dropped and fans seem to be thrilled with the latest zombie-infested sandbox. The hundreds of hours of fun content provide countless varied experiences for each player.

One of the best parts of the first Dying Light was the ability to explore the wasteland with a friend or three. Dying Light 2 keeps this feature intact, with some additional steps.

How to play co-op in Dying Light 2

Dying Light @DyingLightGame Dear gamers, thank you for your feedback. Two things on the top of our list: disconnects in co-op mode and problems with redeeming awards, codes, and other in-game content, including Twitch Drops from TechlandGG. Our team is on it. We will update you on the progress. Dear gamers, thank you for your feedback. Two things on the top of our list: disconnects in co-op mode and problems with redeeming awards, codes, and other in-game content, including Twitch Drops from TechlandGG. Our team is on it. We will update you on the progress.

To play co-op mode, the player must first unlock it.

The player must first complete the third story mission, Markers of Plague

The game will mark the occasion with the message "Welcome to Villedor"

After this, co-op is unlocked.

To begin co-op, open the pause menu, select options, then select online.

The Game Type option is where the player will select the type of co-op.

By default, the game is in Single Player mode, meaning no one can join in.

Public mode will allow anyone playing online to join the player's game

Private mode is invite-only, meaning only the host may decide who can join.

Finally, Friends mode allows any players on the host's friends list to join in at will.

A player can also choose to join someone else's game.

From the Online Menu, select either Quick Join to pop in on a random game, or Find Games to select a lobby.

To send an invite, select either Favorites or Friends and pick a player to invite.

How does Dying Light 2's co-op work?

This open-world game's co-op is drop in/drop out. This means players can join and leave at will with no significant shift in gameplay. While in another player's game, everything from money, to XP, to weapon durability transfers back to the single player game. This allows players to jump in with a higher leveled player, reap some heavy rewards and come back to their solo campaign much stronger.

Unfortunately, some early players have had issues with the co-op in the game's early life. Techland has addressed some of these issues, especially for console players. There are a variety of issues including dropped connections and AI body replication glitches. This has hurt the game's reputation at launch, but Techland has been very quick to respond.

The co-op gameplay, when it works, is among the best content in Dying Light 2. The most fun one could have with the game comes from wandering Villedor with a pack of friendly players. Whether it's strangers in public mode, known collaborators in friends mode or jumping in on someone else's game, co-op is a ton of fun.

