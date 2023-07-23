How to invite friends to The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta? CBT dates and platforms explored

The Crew Motorfest's Closed Beta is now live, giving players an early hands-on experience with the game. The previous title in the series, The Crew 2, is arguably one of the most underlooked arcade racers out there, with one of the best customization system in an open-world racing title. The Crew Motorfest aims to deliver the same experience as its predecessor, albeit with some key new additions.

Ubisoft Ivory Tower, the developers behind the rather underappreciated The Crew series, have taken a major step in the right direction for the arcade racing franchise. The Closed Beta is a great way for players to get a feel of the new title, before purchasing it.

Although the game is in Closed Beta, most of the functions that you would expect from the full release are available in the demo, including the full open world and co-op multiplayer. Much like in the previous The Crew titles, you can invite your friends to your online lobby to complete events or simply explore the open world together.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to invite friends to The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta.

When can you play The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta?

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta is scheduled to stay live from July 21, 2023, to July 23, 2023. While the game is scheduled to come out on multiple platforms, including the previou-gen consoles, i.e., PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Closed Beta is only available for current-gen systems and PC.

It is possible that a demo may be released for PS4 and Xbox One, akin to The Crew 2, but it's yet to be confirmed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower. The demo includes the complete open-world map of O'ahu for you to explore, either solo or in co-op. There are also a handful of early-game racing events for you to complete as well with more than 500 vehicles, including cars, boats, and airplanes to unlock.

How to invite friends for co-op in The Crew Motorfest?

Much like in the previous The Crew titles, inviting friends for co-op sessions is quite a straightforward process in The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta. However, there are a few prerequisites that players and their friends should meet, before they can invite each other to play together.

All players that you wish to invite for co-op in the demo should have access to the Closed Beta.

You and your friends should have an active Ubisoft Connect account.

To make the process of sending and receiving invites seamless, you should have your friends added on Ubisoft Connect (even on consoles).

While the latest installment of The Crew series does feature cross-play, it is active in a very limited capacity in the Closed Beta. As such, it's best to have friends on the same platfroms for a seamless and uninterrupted co-op session. To send an invite to your friends in The Crew Motorfest:

When you receive the Closed Beta participation email from Ubisoft, you can choose to invite three of your friends for co-op by forwarding the link enclosed within the email.

Once you send the invite link, your friends will need to confirm, following which, they should receive an email with the demo's code.

Sending the invite link to your friends requires you to have them added as "friends" in your Ubisoft Connect account.

Once you and your friends get the demo downloaded and installed, you can initiate a co-op session. This can be done by booting up the game, going to the Roster menu in options, and sending co-op invites to three of your friends.

After they accept the invite, you will be able to explore the open world of O'ahu and also complete races as well as the other activities littered across the map, together.

This process remains the same for all platforms that the Closed Beta is available on. The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna.