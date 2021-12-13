How to invite Kageroumaru to teapot realm in Genshin Impact

The Bantan Sango Case Files event in Genshin Impact is handing out Kageroumaru pets as a free reward to players. The Canine Bunshin troubled the community in the latest event, but after rescuing all animals, players can get the warrior dog as a pet.

Here's a quick guide to adding Kageroumaru to the teapot realm in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Kageroumaru pet in Genshin Impact

The final quest in the Bantan Sango Case Files event requires that travelers find Ryuuji and talk to him. Thereafter, they need to pursue Kageroumaru and fight him in the special Canine Path domain.

Defeating Kageroumaru is not a tough task, and players can simply rely on their damage dealers for it. The dog primarily does a plunging attack, which can be easily evaded.

After completing the domain and talking to Ryuuji, the Bantan Sango Case File: Recognition quest comes to an end and the Kageroumaru pet is automatically added to the player's inventory.

How to place Kageroumaru in the teapot realm in Genshin Impact

Unfortunately, Kageroumaru doesn't follow travelers like a pet in the open-world. Instead, it can be placed as an animal in the Serenitea Pot.

Players can place items in the Serenitea Pot from the hand icon in the top right corner of the screen. Kageroumaru can be found in the Animal section alongside cats, dogs, and birds.

Players will get 100 Adeptal Energy by placing Kageroumaru in the Serenitea Pot. Thereafter, they can interact with the pet, who does several interesting animations.

When players hit Kageroumaru with a normal attack, the dog does a back flip. Moreover, the idle animations include jumping and wagging the tail.

The community has mixed reactions to Kageroumaru

The Genshin Impact community seems disappointed that Kageroumaru hasn't been released as an open-world pet. Even in the teapot realm, it performs a very limited number of animations.

Val ⚡ @punkcryptid Genshin player who thinks kageroumaru should have been a pet like the pet seelie that can follow you around <3 Genshin player who thinks kageroumaru should have been a pet like the pet seelie that can follow you around <3

Call me Cahya or Nita @cahyanitart WHY WE CAN'T PET KAGEROUMARU, IT'S CUTE HE'S FOLOW ME AROUND BUT STILL-- 😭 WHY WE CAN'T PET KAGEROUMARU, IT'S CUTE HE'S FOLOW ME AROUND BUT STILL-- 😭

Based on feedback, miHoYo might allow players to pet Kageroumaru and bring him into the open-world in the near future. As of now, players should focus on completing the event and getting the Primogems awards.

Eula and Albedo's re-run banners will soon leave Genshin Impact, and the second phase of the 2.3 update is about to begin with the arrival of Itto and Gorou.

Edited by Saman