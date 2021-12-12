Upcoming Genshin Impact 2.3 events: Marvelous Merchandise, Misty Dungeon, and Energy Amplifier details

Although many gamers are looking forward to the 2.4 update, Genshin Impact 2.3 still has several upcoming events to excite players.

These upcoming events are:

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

Energy Amplifier Fruition

Marvelous Merchandise

Although they were leaked early on, miHoYo has provided some new information surrounding these events. Travelers should know that they're not new to Genshin Impact 2.3; rather, they're highly similar to past events with the same name.

Still, they are simple to do and award the player with Primogems and other loot. They have different release dates and eligibility requirements, so it's worth covering all those details down below.

Genshin Impact 2.3 events & details (Marvelous Merchandise, Misty Dungeon, and Energy Amplifier)

Genshin Impact 2.3 isn't over yet (Image via miHoYo)

All of this information is publicly available from the "Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.3 New Events - Phase II" post on HoYoLAB. Essentially, it covers some basic information on what's left from Genshin Impact 2.3.

For example, Itto's banner will begin on December 14, 2021, and feature:

Itto (new)

Gorou (new)

Barbara

Xiangling

Likewise, the weapon banner was showcased, with Skyward Harp and Redhorn Stonethresher being the featured 5-star weapons. Other than Itto's Story Quest, there is also some information on the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.3 events.

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

The rewards for Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light (Image via miHoYo)

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light will last from December 17, 2021, to December 27, 2021. To be eligible for it, Travelers must be Adventure Rank 20+ when it starts in Genshin Impact 2.3.

This event has players using some trial characters to explore various dungeon floors. Different floors have varying themes, but players have to activate ancient runes to do the final challenges of each one.

Energy Amplifier Fruition

The rewards for Energy Amplifier Fruition (Image via miHoYo)

Energy Amplifier Fruition will last from December 24, 2021, to January 3, 2022. To be eligible for it, Travelers must be Adventure Rank 20+ when it starts in Genshin Impact 2.3. It's the same Adventure Rank requirement as the previous event.

Like in the previous Energy Amplifier event, Travelers will go to Places of Interest, defeat foes, and gather some Fractured Fruit Bits and Fragments. Afterward, they can tackle Deceitful Domains for the rewards listed above.

Unlike Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light, there aren't trial characters to use, so players will have to use their own.

Marvelous Merchandise

The rewards for Marvelous Merchandise (Image via miHoYo)

Marvelous Merchandise will be available from December 27, 2021, to January 3, 2022. Travelers must be Adventure Rank 12+ when it starts in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Essentially, the player talks to Liben in Mondstadt and gives him the requested materials. In return, they will get a Box o' Marvels, which they can claim for some of the rewards listed above.

This event is the final one for Genshin Impact 2.3. Shortly after it ends, Genshin Impact 2.4 will launch, bringing new events, locations, and characters for players to enjoy.

