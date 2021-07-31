Pokimane is known as one of the most interactive streamers in the community. The Pokimane Discord server is evidence of the same, where she interacts regularly with members of her fanbase.

The introduction to her Discord server reads as follows:

Join our server for memes, good times, & to connect with the community! <3

By reading this article, fans can discover how to join the Pokimane Discord server.

Steps to join the Pokimane Discord server

Frankly, it's quite easy to join the Pokimane Discord server. Once you follow the link to her Discord server, you will see this on your screen.

Invitation to the Pokimane Discord server (Image via Discord)

Upon clicking the "Accept Invite" button, you will automatically be led to the homepage of the Pokimane Discord server. The homepage looks something like this.

Homepage of the Pokimane Discord server (Image via Discord)

The alternative method to join Pokimane's Discord server is as follows.

Log on to Discord. At the end of the screen, locate the search button, which is the server discovery section. The server discovery section allows Discord users to join public and verified servers after "peeking" into the page. Look for the Pokimane Discord server and join it.

Twitch streamer Pokimane (Image via Twitter)

Pokimane Discord server is partnered with her Twitch channel and currently has more than 147K members.

Pokimane is one of the top streamers on Twitch

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world. She is currently the owner of the sixth most popular Twitch channel, with over 8.1 million followers to her name.

Pokimane is popular for her gameplay streams with the famous OfflineTV group, consisting of members like Disguised Toast and Sykkuno. Her journey to the top was full of struggle and she even experimented with ASMR streaming for a while before switching to gaming streams.

Pokimane's journey to the top was not without struggle (Image via The Loadout)

The 25-year-old streamer can often be seen in the Just Chatting section on Twitch when she is not playing with her crew of streamers. She also has a subreddit dedicated to her, called r/Pokimane, where her fans discuss things about her, starting from relationships and controversies to her various gameplays.

Edited by Gautham Balaji