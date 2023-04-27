How to kill Fountain in Dota 2 - Player reports hilarious Tormentor bug in 7.33

With patch 7.33, Valve has majorly shook up how Dota 2 is played. A new hero attribute type, a 40% bigger map with new structures, new items, and significant hero changes headlined the update. However, such patches usually arrive with a handful of bugs, and it is no different this time around. The latest bug reported by a Dota 2 player allowed the Fountain to be killed when certain conditions were met.

The Dota 2 community is no stranger to hilarious bugs breaking their favorite MOBA's gameplay. Be it Chen being given the ability to control Roshan, or Earthshaker and Void Spirit moving the entire Ancient, players have seen many of these over the years. Now, they can seemingly kill their enemies' Fountain, and the video clip has left the community in splits.

Primal Beast and IO end up killing Fountain in Dota 2 patch 7.33

Shared by u/spextre_off on the Dota 2 subreddit, the post states that they were part of a match where two heroes ended up killing their opponent team's Fountain. For those unaware, both Radiant and Dire sides have their respective Fountains where the heroes spawn.

When heroes are in their ally Fountain, they receive HP and mana regeneration. On the other hand, an enemy Fountain attacks heroes incessantly if they are within the area. Coming back to u/spextre_off's match, Primal Beast and IO teamed up to take down Tormentor, a new addition in patch 7.33.

Tormentors have megashields and can reflect most of the damage done to them. In the Reddit user's Dota 2 match, IO used Relocate while tethered to Primal Beast to take them to the Radiant Fountain. As the ability began channeling, Primal Beast used Pulverize on the Dire Tormentor.

This resulted in all three of them relocating to the Radiant Fountain. While the latter quickly finished off IO and Primal Beast, the Dire Tormentor reflected the damage dealt and ended up killing the Fountain. While Radiant heroes did take down the Tormentor, they no longer received any HP or mana regeneration in their respawn area as it was dead.

Sadly for the poster, Radiant still managed to win the match in the end. At the time of writing, the game’s bug tracker marks the issue as resolved.

Berlin Major 2023 in progress

With the second Major of the current Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season currently underway, fans are being treated to some high-octane gameplay from the 18 best teams in the world who qualified for the event. Day 1 ended with BetBoom Team and OG taking the top place in their respective groups.

ESL Dota2 @ESLDota2 They've started off strong here at #ESLOne Berlin, but does @EvilGeniuses have what it takes to make it all the way to the top? Only time will tell! They've started off strong here at #ESLOne Berlin, but does @EvilGeniuses have what it takes to make it all the way to the top? Only time will tell! https://t.co/6mLEcpa2Pr

