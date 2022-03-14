How to kill Gold Skeletons in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is packed with exciting enemies and threats, which are much stronger than others. Some players have been met with a foe so formidable or obtuse that they must retreat.

Gold Skeletons only appear in a few circumstances: on Order of Souls Bounties, on skeleton ships, or in waves on a skull fort. They'll appear armed with a sword or gun and slowly approach and slay the high sea adventurers.

Killing Gold Skeletons in Sea of Thieves

Gold Skeletons are slower than the average skeleton, but they appear invulnerable when first encountered. Cutlass swings bounce clean off of them, and bullets barely seem to bother them. The key is to use the elements.

As soon as players encounter a Gold Skeleton, hit them with water. Whether you can fill a bucket and throw it at them or lead them into the sea, get them soaked right away. The gold that armors the creatures will rust when exposed to water, slowing them down and weakening them. Players can kill the rusted skeleton with firearms somewhat quickly.

Once the Gold Skeleton has been weakened, players can begin destroying them. There are still ways to slay an unrusted skeleton, however. Fire will damage a Gold Skeleton just as much as a normal one, so a single firebomb will typically defeat the creature. Explosive gunpowder barrels and cannons will also effectively destroy the skeleton.

Environmental factors are crucial to defeating Gold Skeletons. While slashing them with cutlass will interrupt their attacks, sea, geysers, or barrels are the easiest way to take them down.

Rewards for Gold Skeletons in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves rewards its players with more than just swashbuckling action and fun with fellow pirates. Gold Skeletons are essential to several Commendations that payout Bilge Rat Doubloons.

Gold Skeletons will count towards any Commendation challenges that require defeating skeletons, but few specifically call for gold. The Gold Skeleton Exploder Commendation pays out 5 Doubloons to kill three Gold Skeletons simultaneously with a gunpowder skeleton explosion.

The Master Gold Skeleton Exploder requires the same thing ten times rather than three and doubles the payout. The Melted Gold Skeletons Commendation requires players to use fire against three creatures at once five times.

The Raging Melted Gold Skeletons Commendation asks for the same feat, but fifty times, rather than ten. The former pays out ten Doubloons, while the latter pays out 25.

Gold Skeletons may seem challenging when players first encounter them, but they can be taken down easily as long as they know the tricks. Sea of Thieves always offers unorthodox solutions, so think like a pirate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar