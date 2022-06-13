How to kill the Hackett Family in The Quarry

The Quarry is a new interactive horror title by Supermassive Games, considered to be a spiritual successor of 2015's Until Dawn. Players control a group of youths residing in a camp known as Hackett's Quarry as camp counselors when an inconceivable horror sets upon them.

Much like Until Dawn, players' choices in The Quarry shape their ending and who survives the night of horror. Among these characters are the enigmatic Hackett Family, who own the camp and appear to have sinister motives.

It's possible to kill every member of the family if players choose, and doing so will reward them with an achievement/trophy accordingly, making it worth the effort for aspiring achievement hunters.

The Quarry: Every event that must take place to kill the Hacketts

As a game with a branching narrative and a sequence of choices and consequences, players must meet the right requirements to reach their objective in The Quarry. To ensure that all teens survive the night, at least a few members of the Hackett Family must be killed, but killing all of them is possible while keeping the core cast of protagonists alive.

This is explicitly asked by Eliza in-game, and players can see it through by following the steps below. Remember that these steps concern spoilers in future chapters of The Quarry's story, so players may want to return to these steps once they've completed the game.

How to eliminate each Hackett Family member

Kaylee - This particular Hackett death is the easiest to accomplish in The Quarry. In Chapter 5, Laura will automatically shoot Kaylee regardless of the choices made. All players must do is progress through the chapter to kill her, and they can then progress to the other members. Constance - In Chapter 9, Constance will attack Laura in a very dark scene. Players must ensure that they win their quick-time events to overcome Constance. If successful, Laura will shoot Constance in the head, killing her outright. Jedediah - Later on in Chapter 9, after Constance has perished, players will be met with a choice. They have the option to attack Jedediah, and they must do so and succeed the quick-time event that follows. Doing so correctly will lead to Jedediah being strangled to death. Chris, Bobby, and Travis - These three Hacketts in The Quarry can be killed one after another in succession. After Ryan is stabbed, either pull it out or stab Bobby with it when he is encountered later. Either way, Chris will attack the defenseless Bobby in his werewolf form. Players can then control Ryan and shoot Chris. If players failed the quick-time event in Chapter 7, where Laura wrests the gun from Travis, he'd have already died. However, if they succeeded, he will stab Laura and approach Ryan, offering Ryan to shoot him. Players can elect not to shoot him here, and he will join Laura and Ryan later on. Travis can still be killed later on if players don't shoot Silas towards the end of the game. Silas will also kill Laura and Ryan, so players must weigh their options. Caleb: Method 1 - This Hackett can be killed in one of two ways in The Quarry, depending on whether Travis teams up with Ryan and Laura. Players who don't want to team up with Travis must grab the silver bullets from the storm shelter in Chapter 9 while playing as Abi and Emma. When Kaitlyn flees Caleb in Chapter 10, she'll find her way to Abi and Emma for help. Kaitlyn's silver projectile will be placed under the door. Pick it up and shoot Caleb, which will kill him. Caleb: Method 2 - In Chapter 1 of The Quarry, as Abi, help Emma get into the locked cabin. Once inside, head left to find a stuffed rabbit. In Chapter 10, when controlling Kaitlyn, have her hide instead of heading to Abi and Emma. As she runs into the kitchen, choose to head to the freezer. Select to use the decoy, and Caleb will charge in after it. Now, when Silas is shot, the werewolf curse will be broken, and Caleb will die inside the freezer from the cold temperature.

