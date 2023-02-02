How to kill the Phantom Brute in the Dead Space remake?

The Dead Space remake is a revamp of the original with all-new NextGen graphics, new characters, quests, altered enemies, a new gravity system, and even a new ending.

It follows the story of Isaac Clarke, who goes to a mining spaceship called the Ishimura, where he comes into contact with mutated human corpses.

He must ensure the safety of other crew members while trying to uncover the secrets of Ishimura.

The Dead Space remake is a horror game set in space where players must carefully scrounge for resources and use them to survive and deal with enemies and other dangers.

One of these enemies is the fearsome Phantom Brute, which is difficult to tangle with if players don't know or have the trick to beating it. This guide will teach gamers how to deal with this specific monster.

The trick to easily defeat the Phantom Brute in the Dead Space remake

The Phantom Brute is a mini-boss that can be encountered at various stages of the game. They charge at the players with incredible force to try and kill them. Players can get their hands on the Stasis Module to deal with this beast.

This can be found outside the central room that Isaac will come across in the first chapter, along with its charging points.

Gamers should make sure they keep their Stasis Module charged for tough situations. These charging points can be found throughout the various levels in the Dead Space remake.

Now it's time to face off against one of these Phantom Brutes. As mentioned, they will charge at the player, so it is advised to avoid this attack along with all other offensive maneuvers the beast might employ.

Certain types of Brutes in the Dead Space remake will spit acid if Isaac creates too much distance between them.

The weak point is on the monster's back, but due to its agility, that point can be challenging to hit. This is where the Stasis Module comes in. This bulky-looking gun can heavily decrease the speed of the enemies to a meager rate.

When the Phantom Brute is slow, players can quickly dash towards its back and shoot them with whatever alternate weapon they might have. All of them should be equally effective. Doing this a couple of times should render the Brute dead.

This strategy can be roughly applied to all the Brutes in the game. The Phantom variant only appears in New Game+, which is incredibly hard to deal with.

Apart from the strategy mentioned above, players must avoid the monster quickly, especially if the Stasis wears off.

There are other enemies with phantom variants as well. While going through New Game+, players should keep an eye out for those and be prepared to deal with them. Readers can click here for more guides, news, and info on the game.

The Dead Space remake has received amazing reviews from critics and fans alike for being a fantastic remake of a believer space horror classic. The game can be played on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox series X/S.

