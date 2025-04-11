How to do laundry in Inzoi

Inzoi has many features that make it even more realistic, and maintaining clothing hygiene by doing regular laundry is one of them. As you go about your daily life, your clothes will eventually get dirty, and wearing them in that state can negatively affect your Zoi. And since the game does not feature laundromats, you must wash your clothes yourself.

This guide will walk you through the process of cleaning your clothes so that your Zoi stays in great shape and ready for whatever lies ahead.

Inzoi guide: How to do laundry

Firstly, you must have a washing machine in your home. To get one, press I to enter Build Mode, which lets you customize your house. From the menu on the left, click on Furniture, and then go to the Bathroom section. Here, you'll see a list of bathroom items available to place — select the washing machine and set it down in an open area with enough space around it.

You can add a washing machine as furniture in your bathroom in Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@SoSimsy)

After setting up the washing machine, walk up to it and interact with it. Choose the "Wash Laundry" option, and your Zoi will start cleaning their clothes. It won’t take long before they’re fresh and ready to go.

How to wash clothes as a child

Kids will have a slightly different way of doing this. If you're playing as a child, walk up to the washing machine and select "Ask them to do Laundry." A list of available family members will pop up. Make sure that the person you choose is currently at home.

After selecting someone, the child and that family member will team up and wash the clothes together.

You can automate this process by setting it as a personal habit for your Zoi. Open the Zoi Card, navigate to the Preferences tab, and enable the Laundry setting. From then on, your Zoi will wash their clothes on their own.

