How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 5 and unlock all cosmetics before the season ends

Fortnite Season 6 is scheduled to launch on March 16 which leaves less than a week for players to grind and max out their season five battle pass levels.
Considering that Chapter 2 Season 5 in Fortnite saw the introduction of Quests and the removal of punch cards, players have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to grinding XP during the last week of season five.
Ranging from weekly Epic and Legendary-tier quests to secret quests which players can randomly stumble upon during a game of Fortnite, the options are virtually unlimited.
Additionally, players can also earn extra XP from NPC-based in-game tasks as well as by eliminating bounty targets. The following is a thorough rundown of how players can earn as much XP as possible before season five ends.
How to rank up quickly before Fortnite Season 5 ends
Epic Quests
The final set of weekly quests for season five is scheduled to arrive soon in Fortnite and players have a chance to earn more than 200,000 XP from these alone. Considering that these are the last set of tasks that players can perform to boost their season five battle pass, it is advised that these tasks are completed by players as early as they possibly can.
Legendary Quests
Unlike the epic quests which require players to perform various tasks in order to earn XP, legendary quests focus on one particular task. In order to gain as much XP from the legendary quests, players will need to repeat a specific task multiple times. For the week 15 legendary quests, players will need to duel up to 25 characters to earn the entire pool of XP that is up for the taking.
Secret Quests
There are no specific directions by which players can run into one of the secret quests available in Fortnite. Additionally, some of the secret quests are only unlocked after players manage to complete certain events and quests in Fortnite.
However, there is no guarantee on how players can find one of these secret quests. From opening an ammo box to igniting specific structures with fire, season five features almost 50 secret quests for players to complete and earn XP towards their battle pass progression.
NPC bounty challenges
Chapter 2 - Season 5 saw the introduction of various NPCs all over the map of Fortnite and has also witnessed the introduction of NPC bounty challenges. These NPC quests are usually regulated in Fortnite, and they allow players to farm more XP in-game.
These are the four best methods to earn XP quickly before Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 ends. Apart from these, going on an elimination rampage or surviving for longer durations is also a guaranteed method of earning more XP in Fortnite.