How to level up quicky in Fortnite Season 5: Best ways to get XP before the season ends

Ranking up in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 can be quite strenuous, although there are several methods to do it swiftly.

Epic Games added numerous methods for players to level up in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. However, the Fortnite community has reported that ranking up, in general, feels like a long haul.

if the IO guards get XP for eliminating me



they would be level 340 now

While there are several challenges and quests that players can grind this season in Fortnite, Epic have also added some NPC based tasks that give players a huge XP boost. Some of these tasks require players to interact with NPCs and eliminate bounty targets.

Epic Games removed punch cards, challenges, and XP coins from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Instead, they added many new epic and legendary quests for gamers to complete and earn exorbitant amounts of XP.

How to rank up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

#1 - Epic Quests

Quick reminder to make sure to complete your "Eliminate IO Guards" quest before tomorrow!



And with that said, here are both the Legendary and Epic Week 6 challenges;

Epic Games introduced the concept of quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and it is pretty similar to challenges. Players will need to complete certain tasks to get the rewards and some much-needed XP boost.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is now in its sixth week, and there are many challenges in the epic quests. For instance, gamers can destroy seven fishing rod barrels all over the Fortnite map to earn 20,000 XP instantly.

#Fortnite News Update: Weekly Legendary Quest

"Rack up headshots to tally up the XP in this weeks legendary quest." pic.twitter.com/JyM09hZChz — fnbr.co (@FortniteDaily) January 10, 2021

Simultaneously, they can also signal coral buddies at Coral Castle to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite. These epic quests are simplistic in nature, and gamers can complete them easily in team rumble or while playing solo in a squad lobby.

#2 - Legendary Quests

Challenges

Legendary Missions Week 6#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JOuVbcjOIb — iTioFFMX - Fortnite News & Leaks (@iTioFFMX) January 7, 2021

Just like epic quests, legendary quests were also introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. While most epic quests focus on different challenges, legendary ones only focus on a particular challenge.

There are about 10 tiers that are styles for menace instead of rewards.

Players have to dedicate themselves to shooting 100 headshots in Fortnite during week six of Chapter 2 - Season 5. Likewise, the legendary quest in week five focused on gamers eliminating IO guards in Fortnite.

These challenges are not as straightforward as epic quests and require a lot of focus. Gamers can team up with their friends to complete these in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

I've been grinding challenges in Fortnite everyday but I'm only on level 84.

Fortnite removed xp coins, punch cards, and quick challenges, and i want them back, or at least a better way to grind xp. — MoustacheKid || #fortniteelection (@KidMoustache) January 5, 2021

Completing a legendary quest will grant players about 55,000 XP each. After completing all the challenges in a legendary quest, players will automatically get a special cosmetic reward in Fortnite.

#3 - Secret Quests

These are not easily found in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and players will have to unlock them after completing certain events and quests. For instance, opening an ammo box might unlock secret quests, which players can grind for in-game.

#Fortnite, new secret gnome quest most wanted. 3 locations.

Igniting structures with fire and eliminating players with a plane help increase the XP count in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. There are about 47 secret quests this season that gamers can unlock easily to earn some XP.

The fifth season of Fortnite Chapter 2 launched with the Mandalorian from Disney's live-action Star Wars series. In addition to the Mandalorian skin, the bounty hunter himself is crashed on the battle royale island.

Some of these special quests are also related to collecting the Mandalorian's Beskar armor. The best way to complete these quests is to play Team Rumble, as players will respawn after getting eliminated.

#4 - NPC bounty challenges

I Exposed My Bounty Targets Stats in Fortnite...



any support means the world, Thankyou!♥️https://t.co/OalJ5LPIkh pic.twitter.com/FTYmtBza7o — Lufflur (@Lufflurr) January 4, 2021

Epic Games have added numerous NPCs all over the Fortnite map. Gamers can visit and interact with these NPCs to unlock some bounty challenges that will give free XP.

For example, gamers can collect a certain amount of gold bars, execute bounty contracts, and so on to earn free XP from these NPCs.

These NPCs quests are usually regulated in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This allows players to farm more XP in-game.

These are the four best methods to earn XP swiftly in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Gamers can also go on an elimination rampage or survive longer to get more XP in Fortnite.