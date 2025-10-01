How to link account in Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Kaiju No. 8 The Game has officially launched on Steam as of October 1, 2025, bringing in the turn-based combat to the PC players. Inspired by the popular anime series of the same name, the game was initially released on Android and iOS devices. With the inclusion of the new platform, many players will want to link their account to transfer their progress.

Ad

The process can be a bit confusing, as it also requires them to shift their data from the title screen. To help them, this article discusses the method to link an account in Kaiju No. 8 The Game.

Linking account in Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Use Apple or Google accounts to link (Image via Akatsuki Inc.)

Linking the account saves your in-game progress. Complete the steps below if you don’t want to lose your characters or the Dimensional Crystals in Kaiju No. 8 The Game:

Ad

Trending

Boot up the title and head to the home screen .

. Click on the global menu icon denoted with three vertical lines.

icon denoted with three vertical lines. Inside, press the button with the horizontal lines at the top to access the Menu .

. Within the pop-up window, you will find the Account Linking option. Clicking it will take you to another screen.

option. Clicking it will take you to another screen. Choose the linking method (either Apple or Google accounts).

Confirm the process and boot back in.

Ad

Upon completing the above steps, a tick mark will appear under the options you chose. It is an indication of a successfully linked account.

How to transfer data in Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Transfer data from the Title Menu (Image via Akatsuki Inc.)

To enable cross progress between mobile and Steam, you must transfer the data. Follow the steps below to access your progression from different platform:

Ad

Head to the title screen.

Tap on the icon with vertical lines to open up the Title Menu .

. Find the Data Transfer option on the screen and click on it.

option on the screen and click on it. Select the transfer method.

Log in to your account.

You can also delete accounts to reroll characters in Kaiju No. 8 The Game. Beginners receive many wishes that allow them to quickly summon an SSR unit. Reno Ichikawa, Gen Narumi, and Isao Shinomiya are some of the potent Defense Force members worth rerolling for.

Ad

Here’s how you can delete an account:

Head to title skin.

Click on the Title Menu icon.

icon. There should be a Delete Account option. Click on it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.