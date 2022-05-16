How to locate and defeat the Sapblood Heart Boss in Salt and Sacrifice

There are a plethora of difficult boss encounters in the Souls-like side scroller Salt and Sacrifice, which will prove to be incredibly challenging if players are not aptly prepared for the encounter.

One such boss battle is the Sapblood Heart, which many community members are finding quite difficult to overcome.

Not only is the enemy a bit tricky to locate, but the attack that it comes with has proven to be quite difficult to deal with, frustrating players, especially ones who are new to the Souls-like genre.

To help out those who are struggling with the encounter, today’s guide will go over how players will be able to locate the Sapblood Heart in Salt and Sacrifice, the boss’s movesets, and how to effectively take it down.

Locating the Sapblood Heart in Salt and Sacrifice

To reach the Sapblood Heart encounter, adventurers will be required to follow the steps listed below:

Make their way to the Corvus’s Mire where they will encounter a platform right above the Obelisk

On the platform, players will chance upon a Treasure Pouch containing the Grimgrip Cap.

Moving further up, adventurers will ultimately come across a wooden door to the right of the platform. This door will lead to the upper right section of the Mire, which will contain a set of stairs to the west.

Upon climbing it, players will eventually reach the Sapblood Heart boss in Salt and Sacrifice.

Defeating the Sapblood Heart in Salt and Sacrifice

When first encountered, the Sapblood Heart will hang from the ceiling and gradually evolve to its normal state. Spirits will accompany it and it will start attacking the player, signaling the start of the battle.

Here are a few things that players will need to be wary of when looking to take down the Sapblood Heart:

1) Rolling through the fog

One of the Sapblood Heart’s signature attacks is the fog breath, wherein the boss sucks up the air around to release fog, damaging the player significantly. As it takes a fair amount of time for the Sapblood Heart to ready the attack, players are advised to roll through it and keep dodging the oncoming projectiles.

The Salt and Sacrifice boss has another similar attack where it sucks up the air again, but this time, the fog it emits travels a bit further. There is a bit of variation to this attack pattern, and players are advised to learn it.

2) Beware the “Sword Smash”

Another attack is the sword smash, where the boss takes its weapon and slams it to the ground as hard as possible. It’s one of the hardest-hitting moves in its arsenal, and players are advised to dodge instead of going at it head-on.

The smash attack also has two variations; the Sapblood Hood might just slam the sword down, or swing at the player with it first and then smash it down.

3) Dodging the bull rush

Another attack that players must dodge is the bull rush, where the Sapblood charges from one side of the arena to the other like a bull.

Dodging will require perfect timing, and players might need a fair bit of practise before they start to consistently dodge through the attack.

4) Ghosts make the fight almost unfair

One of the biggest issues that players face is the presence of ghosts. The apparitions that the boss summons will stay afloat throughout the entirety of the fight, and constantly shoot bullets at the players, chipping away at their HP.

Unfortunately, Salt and Sacrifice players will not be able to attack them and take them down, making it one of the most difficult fights in the game to deal with.

There is no viable cheese strategy for the ghosts, and players will just have to get adept with their attack patterns to be able to survive.

Salt and Sacrifice Sapblood Heart boss rewards

Upon defeating the enemy, players will be able to get their hands on the following rewards:

Engraved Box

Salt x 12,270

Silver x 460

Judging from the rewards, taking the time to learn about the enemy and taking it down is indeed worth it.

