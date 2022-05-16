Where to find the Mage, Varren Ovrin in Salt and Sacrifice, and how to farm him?

Crafting powerful weapons and upgrading armaments is a core part of the progression in Salt and Sacrifice. Leveling their character nodes is not the only way to become stronger in the RPG, as players will need to invest in crafting new and better gear.

However, crafting weapons and armor in Ska Studios’ latest RPG is rather expensive and requires a lot of resources. Crafting materials in Salt and Sacrifice are primarily obtained by hunting down and killing Mages and named Mages.

They are quite difficult to locate and as the title follows the Souls-like formula, it does not hold the player’s hand when it comes to helping them through some of the more difficult aspects of gameplay.

One common issue that many players have been having in Salt and Sacrifice is locating and farming the Venomancer, Varren Ovrin, to craft resources. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with the hunt.

Locating and farming Varren Ovrin the Venomancer in Salt and Sacrifice

The Venomancer is one of the renowned Mages in Salt and Sacrifice, and like any other Mage hunt in the game, killing the enemy for the first time will open up the option to revisit the level and farm him multiple times to craft resources.

However, he is a bit tricky to locate after the initial hunt, and players will need to spend a bit of time searching for him in the level.

Hence, to be able to locate and farm Varren Ovrin in Salt and Sacrifice, players will need to:

Make their way left from the Ashbourne Village starting location after they have defeated Varren Ovrin in their first encounter. They will soon come across a cave that will lead to the Root-Ceil Cavern where they will find Ovrin fighting an opponent who is carrying a Halbert. If by chance the Venomancer does not spawn here for the player, they can try killing all the other Mages on the map, and then come back to the location once again.

To maximize farming per route, players can first defeat the Pyromancer who spawns to the right of Ashbourne Village’s starting location. While it might slow down the Varren Ovrin farming pace by quite a bit, players will be able to get more crafting material per route.

Once players know where to find the Venomancer, they can easily farm the enemy for resources. One viable strategy that Salt and Sacrifice fans can use to make the encounter easier is by exploiting the enemy’s weakness. Elements and status effects play a big role in the title, and it’s advised that players get familiar with the enemy’s weaknesses and movesets.

Mages tend to vanish and teleport to another part of the map once they receive certain hitpoints of damage. It’s important that players take note of which direction Ovrin teleports once the encounter begins. Mages also summon smaller enemies to the fight, making things more difficult for the player. Fortunately, these enemies drop crafting resources as well, and players can farm them with impunity.

Salt and Sacrifice fans will be able to gain access to valuable resources as well as Ovrin’s heart by repeating the farming process and hunting the Mage down multiple times.

While Mage farming is crucial when it comes to crafting in the game, players must also keep in mind that they refrain from making armaments that they will not be able to equip. Crafting is linked to character leveling, and players will only be able to use newly crafted items if they have the correct attributes for it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan