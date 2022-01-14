How Logan Paul’s expensive bet on Pokemon cards made him lose $3.5 million

Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul recently found out that the box of fake Pokémon card he bought was fake.

He had allegedly spent over $3.5 million on an opened set of first-edition Pokémon cards that turned out to be filled with G.I. Joe trading cards instead. However, people seemed to be of the opinion that the whole situation was a setup, as seen by reactions to Logan's video.

Logan Paul scammed out of $3.5 million by Pokémon card seller

Logan Paul broke the internet after he announced his official purchase of Pokemon cards worth $3.5 million. He certainly shocked everyone once again, but as it turned out, for a reason that might have ended up hurting his wallet rather significantly.

After suspicions were raised about the authenticity of the cards he had bought, he attempted to get them verified on camera by BBCE, the company that checked their authenticity in the first place. As it turns out, the box was indeed fake, filled with G.I. Joe trading cards that were of no value.

The authenticity check and unboxing of the cards was captured on camera and published in a vlog uploaded by Logan on his channel.

Prior to the reveal of the box's true nature, Pokemon Trading Card site PokeBeach released an investigative article surrounding the purchase, taking a look at all the nitty-gritty surrounding the box and going into detail as to why they thought it was fake.

Many of the red flags the site spotted were found through a background check on the seller, as well as from taking a closer look at the box itself.

The article prompted the YouTuber to get the box checked and ultimately reveal that the suspicions of PokeBeach were correct.

Reportedly, TMZ was able to reach out to Bolillo Lajan San, the person who sold Logan the Pokemon card box. Supposedly, he has returned the Paul brother's money.

Reactions to Logan Paul being scammed of $3.5 million

After news of Logan's $3.5 million loss on his "Pokemon" cards went live, users of the r/PokeInvesting community and r/pokemoncardcollectors community voiced their opinions on the matter.

Many Reddit users seemed indifferent to Logan's alleged loss, or felt it was fake, while the commenters on his YouTube channel wanted to hunt down such scammers.

Logan's viewers were sympathetic towards his alleged loss, feeling sorry for the Pokemon card collection community as well. Across the internet, however, there seems to be a divide in emotion, with many thinking that the whole situation may well have been a setup.

